Microsoft released the KB5003637 Windows Update on Tuesday. It brings various security fixes, which you can read about in Martin’s article. I let my computer update to the latest patch yesterday before shutting down. When I turned it on this morning, I was greeted by something new. There was this weather widget on the taskbar. For a moment I was confused about where it came from, before I remembered that Windows had been updated. Surely, this can’t be a coincidence.