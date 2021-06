The 48.3 metre Rossinavi motor yacht Polaris I, listed for sale by Hans Van Doornmalen and Simon Goldsworthy at Edmiston & Company, has been sold in an in-house deal. Built in aluminium by Italian yard Rossinavi to a design by Team 4 Design, Polaris I was delivered in 2014 as the second yacht in the yard’s Prince Shark series and went on to collect a Neptune trophy at the 2015 World Superyacht Awards. The interior, also by Team 4 Design, accommodates 12 guests in six commodious cabins consisting of a master suite on the main deck, with three VIP suites and two twins on the lower deck, all with en suite bathroom facilities.