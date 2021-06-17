CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
INSIGHT-Lebanese banks swallow at least $250m in U.N. aid

 2021-06-17

Cover picture for the articleBEIRUT, June 17 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - At least $250 million in U.N. humanitarian aid intended for refugees and poor communities in Lebanon has been lost to banks selling the local currency at highly unfavourable rates, a Thomson Reuters Foundation investigation has found. The losses - described in an...

