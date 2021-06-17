Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Retail

The trends CIOs should embrace in 2021 and beyond

By Editor's Choice
information-age.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRichard Stevenson, CEO of Red Box, discusses the tech trends that CIOs need to embrace in 2021 and beyond. Covid-19 has stirred uncertainty and change for businesses globally. As a result of the pandemic, technology and IT leadership roles have been in the spotlight more so than ever before, as companies scrambling to transform operations and customer engagement look to CIOs for new ways of navigating rapidly-changing trends and ways of working.

www.information-age.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cios#Software#Tech#Red Box#Idg#Cio#Deloitte Survey#Gartner S
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Retail
News Break
Economy
News Break
Market Analysis
Related
Economystreetfightmag.com

A Marketer’s Guide to Creating Holistic Cross-Channel CX

Relationships are made from memories — just ask any long-married couple, happy or otherwise. Yet despite their desire for happy customer relationships, marketers all too often “forget” many of the interactions that loyal customers have with their brand, due to a disjointed or even mishandled customer experience. CX is the...
TechnologyForbes

Peripheral Vision For CIOs

AI-powered service operations can help you avoid getting blindsided. It’s been a long time coming, but today’s CIOs have a seat at the strategy table. And with the growing digitization of products and services, CIOs are finding themselves closer to the heart of the business than ever. No longer an...
Technologyaithority.com

Cybersecurity, Smart Environments and Cloud Strategies Sessions Added to ISG Digital Business Summit Agenda

Virtual event now includes expert speakers from Shell, Enel, Microsoft, London South Bank University and Global Policy House. Digital transformation experts with Shell, Enel, Microsoft, London South Bank University and the Global Policy House have been added to the roster of speakers who will appear at the 2021 ISG Digital Business Summit hosted by Information Services Group (ISG), a leading global technology research and advisory firm. The immersive, two-day event, to be held virtually June 29–30, now includes new sessions on cybersecurity, smart environments and cloud strategies.
Marketsmacaubusiness.com

Trend Micro Cloud One Delivers Projected ROI of Up to 188%

HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach – 25 June 2021 – Trend Micro Incorporated (TYO: 4704; TSE: 4704), a global cybersecurity leader, today announced a new study revealing that its hybrid cloud security services can save thousands of person-hours per year on security administration. Forrester Consulting surveyed and interviewed 97 Trend Micro Cloud One customers and drew the conclusion that the services can enhance developer value and save costs on breach risks, threat detection and response and legacy tooling.
Softwareaithority.com

CognitiveScale And Ascendum To Accelerate Trusted AI Deployments For Healthcare, Fintech And eCommerce

Partnership Brings Together People, Process and Trust for Successful AI Application Development. CognitiveScale, the enterprise AI company that helps organizations win with intelligent, transparent, and trusted AI powered digital systems, announced it has partnered with Ascendum to deliver Trusted AI solutions for the healthcare, fintech, and retail/eCommerce verticals. CognitiveScale will provide its trusted AI software while Ascendum will provide the services and certified developers required to build AI-powered solutions and use cases that meet the unique needs of the customers within these markets. Together, these two technology leaders are elevating the customer experience and accelerating the deployment and scalability of trusted AI.
EconomyInformationWeek

The CIO's Role in Maintaining a Strong Supply Chain

COVID-19 wreaked havoc on supply chains worldwide. Now, as enterprises continue restoring operations to pre-pandemic levels, business leaders have started assessing the damage and planning for the future. Understanding the increasingly important role technology now plays in supply chain design and operation, many executives are turning to CIOs for advice and leadership.
Economyforrester.com

Accelerate Your CX Transformation With Collaboration

A chief customer officer (CXO) recently confided to us that “I thought building a large organization would make me more powerful. Now I think it just makes me more vulnerable.” Those words haunted me. Why would a CXO regret building a big team?. Collaboration Is The Key To CX Transformation.
Economyaithority.com

New Research Finds Businesses Must Rethink Path To Trusted Data As Foundation For Digital Transformation And Growth

Survey of 300 Chief Data Officers Shows Worldwide Adoption of Digital Initiatives Continues to Accelerate Despite Significant Challenges in Data Quality, Integration and Enrichment. The exponential growth of business data, coupled with advancements in cloud computing, artificial intelligence (AI), and the Internet of Things has unleashed an era of digital...
Technologyinformation-age.com

How to be successful on the journey to the fully automated enterprise

Renzo Taal, managing director EMEA at UiPath, explains the concept of full automation and how enterprises can make it a reality. The age of automation is here. Businesses around the world are handing unrewarding, rule-based tasks to software robots built using a technology called Robotic Process Automation (RPA). This is improving efficiency and allowing employees to focus on the value-added work that really counts. Many organisations, however, remain at the start of their journey and are still to unlock the potential of full automation, which can be characterised as the logical conclusion of RPA. When they arrive at this destination, companies will have reached an optimal balance between what RPA software robots can accomplish on behalf of employees, and what employees are best at. All work that can be automated will be automated and as such, workers will be completely free from process-driven tasks.
TechnologySFGate

Everise Recognized for Customer Experience Innovation in 2021 Artificial Intelligence Breakthrough Awards Program

Prestigious Annual Awards Program Honors Standout AI and Machine Learning Solutions and Companies. AI Breakthrough, a leading market intelligence organization that recognizes the top companies, technologies and products in the global Artificial Intelligence (AI) market, today announced that Everise, a next-generation outsourced customer experience firm, has been selected as the winner of “Best AI-based Solution for Customer Service” in the fourth annual AI Breakthrough Awards program.
EconomyComputerworld

The Challenges of Managing Customer Engagement Data

The number and variety of customer interactions are exploding and extend far beyond the contact center – into your branches, stores, digital and self-service channels and back office. However, this data is unstructured and may be stored in disparate systems and silos. Ventana Research predicts that, “Through 2022, one-half of...
Public HealthPosted by
HackerNoon

The Pandemic was a Catalyst for the Insurance Industry’s Digital Transformation

In the best of times, the insurance industry has been regarded as one of the pistons in the engine that drives the U.S. economy. Now, with entire workforces working remotely and the economy reeling in the face of the coronavirus pandemic, the insurance industry must continue to serve as a safety net for companies while also facing its own need to adapt and evolve in a digital world.
Technologymartechseries.com

Tiger Analytics Partners With Databricks To Drive Business Value With Unified Analytics

Tiger Analytics will leverage the Databricks Lakehouse Platform to help businesses transform into an insights-driven enterprise. Tiger Analytics, a leading provider of artificial intelligence (AI) & advanced analytics consulting services, today announced a partnership with Databricks, the leader in unified analytics and founded by the original creators of Apache Spark™, to drive business value by unifying data and artificial intelligence. This partnership will help customers to unleash the power of their data and deliver superior customer experience, reduce time to market and drive innovation by allowing Databricks customers to have complete access to Tiger Analytics’ suite of Advanced Analytical solutions in the areas of trade promotion, omnichannel ROI, market mix optimization, product innovation, etc.
TechnologyCMSWire

Why Digital Transformation Fails

I haven’t set foot inside a grocery store since the start of the pandemic. And even though I am now vaccinated, I don’t really see that changing. The reason is simple: buying groceries online is much more convenient for busy professionals like my wife and me. Why go through the hassle when good apps offer seamless and frictionless shopping experiences?
Career Development & Advicedrjimcollins.com

9 Leadership Trends to Embrace Today

Because society and culture are changing at a rapid pace, leadership styles must change too. Today, many workplaces employ five generations of employees, each defined by its own set of values, ethics, and other important characteristics. Managing employees and their talents can be a leader’s most important task as well as a test of their effectiveness. It is therefore critical to stay in tune with some of the most important trends in leadership.
Economyvmware.com

Jason Conyard on the Role of the CIO & People Centricity

VMware CIO Jason Conyard speaks about how he approaches the role of the CIO through a people-centric philosophy. “We want to enable and empower our customers in new and exciting ways, but to me that starts with us looking at the people who work inside of the company.”. Jason Conyard,...
Economyaithority.com

According To APR’S Global Trends Report, Brands Must “Challenge Everything” To Produce Relevant Content In 2021 & Beyond

This year’s trends include analyses on the increased demand for content at scale, content specifically made for ecommerce, and the colossal shift toward centralized productions onset by the digital acceleration of the last 18 months. Also on the rise is the need for more robust Digital Asset Management (DAM) systems, efficient processes to source and onboard Fit-for-Purpose content creation partners, and the vital role of data governance in modern production ecosystems. The primary theme around these trends is that brands must “challenge everything” they know about traditional content creation to modernize and optimize their own production efforts moving forward.
RetailCIO

10 Tech Trends for Retail: Navigating 2021 and Beyond

Retailers are relying on technology as they adapt to a new environment and stay one step ahead of their competition. New technology can help you stay relevant by bridging the gap between online and in-store engagement while creating a safe and modern shopping experience for your guests. Read this e-book...