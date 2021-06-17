The trends CIOs should embrace in 2021 and beyond
Richard Stevenson, CEO of Red Box, discusses the tech trends that CIOs need to embrace in 2021 and beyond. Covid-19 has stirred uncertainty and change for businesses globally. As a result of the pandemic, technology and IT leadership roles have been in the spotlight more so than ever before, as companies scrambling to transform operations and customer engagement look to CIOs for new ways of navigating rapidly-changing trends and ways of working.www.information-age.com