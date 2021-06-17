Cancel
TV & Videos

Hong Kong: NBCU launches DreamWorks on Now TV

Advanced Television
 9 days ago

NBCUniversal International has announced the launch of DreamWorks – the 24-hour, HD channel dedicated to kids and family entertainment – on the Now TV pay-TV service in Hong Kong. DreamWorks is available on Now TV immediately and on demand from July 19th, with programmes dubbed in Cantonese and Putonghua. The...

advanced-television.com
Tv Networks, Dreamworks, Nbcuniversal, Hong Kong, Cantonese, Now Tv, Pccw Media, Trolls
TV & Videos
EntertainmentWorld Screen News

Netflix Pacts with Astro in Malaysia

Astro in Malaysia has expanded the slate of streaming services available through its connected Ultra Boxes, announcing an alliance with Netflix. Astro customers can already access Disney+ Hotstar, HBO Go and iQIYI on their set-top boxes, alongside the operator’s own Astro GO service. Subscribers with Ultra or Ulti Boxes can soon also add Netflix to their Astro subscription.
TV & VideosAdvanced Television

WildEarth launches on Rakuten TV

WildEarth has agreed a deal with Rakuten TV to make its content available in 40 territories in Europe and in Japan. WildEarth will further extend its coverage by being available on the VoD and streaming platform which is accessible on Smart TV devices from Samsung and LG. Initial rollout of...
Worldthestreamable.com

Discovery+ Set For September Launch in Brazil

Another contender enters the ring when it comes to the battle for international streaming dominance with an announcement by Discovery that discovery+ will be launching in Brazil this September. Fernando Medin, President of Discovery Latin America and U.S. Hispanic, said in a press release that the Latin America production team...
Video Gamesmarketresearchtelecast.com

Star + presents its first original content produced for Latin America

Star+, the new service of streaming from The Walt Disney Company Latin America, general entertainment and sports aimed at the adult audience that launches next August 31, presents 66 new original content created in and for Latin America. The proposal expands The Walt Disney Company Latin America’s commitment to talent...
Video Gamesonscreenasia.com

DreamWorks launches its brand-new virtual world, Dream Heroes

DreamWorks – NBCUniversal International Networks’ 24-hour channel dedicated to kids and family entertainment – announced the launch of Dream Heroes, a brand-new virtual immersive experience, accessible at www.dreamworks-dreamheroes.com. This interactive world offers children and their families around the country the chance to become a Dream Hero. While exploring Dream World, families will conquer fun challenges, discover animation clips and games like ‘Guess the Troll’ and ‘Cookie Maze,’ alongside how-to videos and printable colouring sheets for even more fun off-screen.
EconomyBusiness Wire

XPeng Inc. Launches Hong Kong Public Offering

GUANGZHOU, China--(BUSINESS WIRE)--XPeng Inc. (“XPeng” or the “Company”, NYSE: XPEV), a leading Chinese smart electric vehicle (“Smart EV”) company, today announced the launch of its Hong Kong public offering (the “Hong Kong Public Offering”), which forms part of the global offering (the “Global Offering”) of 85,000,000 new Class A ordinary shares of the Company (the “Offer Shares”) and listing of its Class A ordinary shares on the Main Board of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the “Hong Kong Stock Exchange”) under the stock code “9868” (the “Proposed Listing”).
New York City, NYcpp-luxury.com

Rosewood Hotel Group launches Carlyle & Co., a new private members’ club in Hong Kong

Rosewood Hotel Group today announces the opening of Carlyle & Co., a landmark private members’ club located in Hong Kong. The landmark club is the first location of Rosewood Hotel Group’s latest brand, which presents a new style of the private membership experience. Carlyle & Co. will welcome a carefully curated community of Members drawn together by personalities, passions, interests and stories, rather than status or profession, to experience exceptional dining and lifestyle moments, a rich cultural calendar and unrivaled entertainment.
MoviesHollywood Reporter

DreamWorks Animation

‘Spirit Untamed’ Filmmakers, Joined by Dreamworks Animation Head Margie Cohn, Featured in THR’s ‘Behind the Screen’ Podcast. Spirit Untamed director Elaine Bogan and composer Amie Doherty, joined by Dreamworks Animation president Margie Cohn, are featured in a new episode of The Hollywood Reporter‘s Behind…. DreamWorks’ ‘Spirit Untamed’: Film Review. In...
BusinessThe Daily Star

New AMD for Shun Shing Group Hong Kong

Seven Rings Cement's mother organisation Shun Shing Group Hong Kong recently witnessed the appointment of a new additional managing director (AMD) for its Bangladesh operation. The appointee, Tahmina Ahmed, has been serving the company as a board director since 2007, says a press release. Shun Shing Group has been in...
Posted by
Vivienne Tang

Top 8 Wellness Retreats in Hong Kong

Knowing there are quiet retreats even in populated areas, we have put together 8 wellness retreats in Hong Kong to help you relax, rejuvenate and recharge. Most of us are yearning for a break. Even though Hong Kong is known to be a crowded city, it maintains the ability to create a space for peace and tranquility. Check out any of these retreats in Hong Kong, where wellbeing and quietude will enrich your body, mind, and spirit. Ultimately designed to promote your overall sense of wellbeing, we round up 8 of our favorite wellness retreats.
Law EnforcementPublic Radio International PRI

Crackdown on Apple Daily in Hong Kong

Some 500 police officers raided the offices of Apple Daily, Hong Kong’s biggest and only mass-circulation, pro-democracy newspaper. Authorities seized reporters’ computers and cellphones, and arrested editors and executives. Chris Yeung, chair of the Hong Kong Journalists Association, talks with The World’s Marco Werman about the future of a free press in Hong Kong.
TravelPosted by
BoardingArea

Hong Kong Adds Antibody Test to Entry

ChinaPosted by
AFP

Macau follows Hong Kong in shuttering Taiwan office

Macau said Wednesday it was closing its representative office in Taiwan, following neighbouring Hong Kong which made the same move last month in protest at Taipei's support for pro-democracy activists. Her government is also a vocal supporter of democratic principles and has quietly helped open its doors to some Hong Kongers trying to escape Beijing's crackdown on dissent after huge democracy protests rocked the financial hub in 2019. jta/qan
RestaurantsTime Out Global

Best sushi restaurants in Hong Kong

There's no denying that Hong Kong loves its Japanese food, be it ramen, tsukemen and even matcha desserts, we are obsessed. As for our love of sushi, well, a testament to that is the broad selection of restaurants dedicated to this bite-sized seafood rice delicacy across the city. From high-end establishments offering luxurious sushi options to affordable venues with quality sushi, we have it all. But if you want to avoid getting a raw deal, read on for our list of the best sushi restaurants in Hong Kong.
Visual Artartforum.com

Angela Su to Represent Hong Kong at Venice Biennale

Hong Kong’s M+ museum and the Hong Kong Arts Development Council (HKADC) have announced that Angela Su will represent the city-state at the Fifty-Ninth Venice Biennale, opening April 23 next year. Su, who will work with Hong Kong pavilion curator Freya Chou to develop her project, is the first Hong Kong–based female artist to represent the city-state at the Biennale in a one-person show. Los Angles sculptor Shirley Tse in 2019 became Hong Kong’s first solo woman representative at the event.
MoviesLas Vegas Herald

Kids Animation Show and a Drama Market to Witness Huge Growth by 2026 | Hasbro, Walt Disney Animation Studios, Activision Blizzard

HTF MI added a new research study on Global Kids Animation Show and a Drama Market in its repository, aims to offers a detailed overview of the factors influencing the worldwide business orientation and overall outlook. Study highlights recent market insights with disrupted trends and breakdown of Kids Animation Show and a Drama Market products and offering along with impact due to macro-economic headwinds and matured western countries slowdown. Quantitative statistics with qualitative reasoning are evaluated on Kids Animation Show and a Drama market size, share, growth and trending influencing factors with Pre and Post 2020 Impact on Kids Animation Show and a Drama Market leaders and emerging players. Some of the players that are included as part of study are Warner Bros, Nintendo, Hasbro, Walt Disney Animation Studios, Activision Blizzard, Netease, Bandai Namco Group, Microsoft, Disney, Toei Animation, NBCUniversal, Sony, Framestore & Tencent.
RestaurantsTime Out Global

The best new menus to try in Hong Kong this summer

As summer beckons us with its glorious days of sunshine – and occasional downpour – many of Hong Kong’s best restaurants are changing up their menus to dish out food that make the most of the season. From brand new menus and chefs to seasonal additions and some new lunch options in the city, here’s a roundup of the latest and greatest menus that we’ve tried and will be eating this month.
Chinawopular.com

Hong Kong Calling The Nba For A Little Help

Lebron and pals are mute when it comes to regime brutality in China. After Pro-Beijing Cops Raid Hong Kong Apple Daily Newsroom, Arrested Top Execs Denied Bail. A Hong Kong court on June 19 denied the bail of two executives of pro-democracy newspaper Apple Daily, who were charged under the national security law.