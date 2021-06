This weekend, E3 and Summer Game Fest will be in full swing and competing for our attention. Don’t worry, this is why humans have two eyes; one for each showcase. Here is something you may want to focus both eyes on though. Turtle Rock Studios will be showcasing the new PvP gameplay for their upcoming title Back 4 Blood. That will be taking place on June 13th. In the meantime, you can feast your eyes on a brand new trailer for the game. We get a little bit of everything in this one. We got cinematics, we got gameplay, and we got dates.