POTUS

'Fire and Fury' author writes new Trump book 'Landslide'

WRAL News
WRAL News
 8 days ago
NEW YORK — The author of “Fire and Fury,” the million-seller from 2018 that helped launched the wave of inside accounts of the Trump White House, will have a last take coming out next month. Michael Wolff's “Landslide: The Final Days of the Trump Presidency" is scheduled for July 27,...

Related
POTUSThe Guardian

Trump hoped Covid-19 would ‘take out’ former aide John Bolton, book claims

Donald Trump wanted Covid-19 to “take out” his former national security adviser John Bolton, a new book is set to reveal, as a heated summer of further colourful revelations about the controversial former president spills out from competing tomes. The forthcoming Nightmare Scenario will stake out the claim, in addition...
POTUSPosted by
Axios

Scoop: New book says Trump talked of COVID killing John Bolton

"Nightmare Scenario," a book out next week on President Trump's handling of COVID, reports that he said he hoped it would take out his former national security adviser, John Bolton, who had just written an explosive tell-all about his time in the White House. When asked about the quote, Bolton...
POTUSPosted by
Forbes

‘Fire And Fury’ Author Wolff Publishing Account Of Trump’s Final Months In White House

Author Michael Wolff—whose 2018 book Fire and Fury the Trump Administration sought to block from being published—is releasing a new book next month detailing former President Donald Trump’s final months in office, which will likely offer an explosive take on the Trump Administration in contrast to a flurry of books now in the works from Jared Kushner and other top Trump advisors.
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

Jared Kushner set to publish 'definitive' book on Trump presidency

LOS ANGELES, June 15 (Reuters) - Jared Kushner, son-in-law of former U.S. President Donald Trump and a senior adviser in his administration, has reached a deal to write a book billed by his publisher as the "definitive" recounting of Trump's presidency. The book will be released early next year, according...
POTUSWashington Post

Inside the extraordinary effort to save Trump from covid-19

This article is adapted from “Nightmare Scenario: Inside the Trump Administration’s Response to the Pandemic That Changed History,” which will be published June 29 by HarperCollins. Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar’s phone rang with an urgent request: Could he help someone at the White House obtain an experimental...
POTUSWashington Post

Brian Stelter, “Hoax: Donald Trump, Fox News, and the Dangerous Distortion of Truth”

Brian Stelter, CNN chief media correspondent and anchor of “Reliable Sources,” crafted his book "Hoax: Donald Trump, Fox News, and the Dangerous Distortion of Truth” from three years of interviews with more than 300 current and former Fox News staffers. He documented Fox’s change from serious news operation to one deeply aligned with then-President Donald Trump. Since its release in August 2020, “Hoax” has been substantially updated with new chapters on the false claims of voter fraud, the January 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol, and the rise of conservative media outlets Newsmax and One America News Network. Join Washington Post Live on Wednesday, June 23, at 12:30pm ET as Stelter discusses the dangers of disinformation and the weaponization of social media.
POTUSPosted by
WashingtonExaminer

Hannity slams New York Times in fiery segment: 'They cannot quit their psychotic addiction to Donald Trump'

Fox News host Sean Hannity ripped into the New York Times for its lack of devotion to covering President Joe Biden the way it did former President Donald Trump. “And with all the venom, all the hate, all the ink, the vitriol, they are all clearly addicted to all things Donald Trump, and the reality is, psychologically, for them, they cannot quit their psychotic addiction to Donald Trump. They miss him more than anybody,” Hannity said during the Tuesday segment.
POTUSThe Guardian

Colbert on Trump Covid revelations: ‘The main detail? There wasn’t one’

Stephen Colbert reluctantly discussed the former president on Monday evening, as a forthcoming book by two reporters at the Washington Post revealed new details about the Trump administration’s early Covid response. “The main detail? There wasn’t one,” Colbert said. According to Nightmare Scenario: Inside the Trump Administration’s Response to the...
Presidential ElectionNBC News

Biden to revive presidential portrait tradition Trump skipped

WASHINGTON — A modern presidential tradition is poised to return to the White House — at least in part. President Joe Biden plans to host a White House ceremony this year for the unveiling of former President Barack Obama’s official portrait, according to people familiar with the discussions. And former President Donald Trump has already begun participating in the customary process so his official portrait can eventually hang alongside his predecessors, according to an aide and others familiar with the discussions.
POTUSNBC News

Justice Department drops lawsuit over John Bolton book critical of Trump

Lawyers for the Justice Department and John Bolton told a federal judge late Wednesday that the government no longer wishes to pursue legal action against the former Trump national security adviser over his book critical of the Trump White House, ending an attempt to seize his profits from the book.
Brooklyn, NYPosted by
The Independent

George Floyd statue defaced with name of white supremacist group

A statue of George Floyd, unveiled less than a week ago in honor of Juneteenth, has already been vandalized by white supremacists.Per HuffPost, the bust of the Brooklyn monument was defaced with black spray paint, atop of which was the name of far-right white nationalist group “Patriot Front.” The white nationalist group had already claimed responsibility for similarly vandalizing a mural honoring Floyd in Philadelphia in early June.“Patriot Front is explicit in its exclusion of people of color from its conception of pan-European identity as the authentic America,” Susan Corke, the head of SPLC’s Intelligence Project, said of the group. “And...
Presidential ElectionKGO

Pro-Trump Republicans determined to oust GOP incumbents

For the GOP incumbents who broke with their party earlier this year by casting votes to impeach or convict Donald Trump for inciting the Jan. 6 insurrection, the former president looms large over their 2022 reelection campaigns, inspiring a slew of primary challengers determined to oust the Republicans who turned on the president.