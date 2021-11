11/5/2021 – In this week’s show, GM Daniel King re-examins a classic, the game Keres vs Smyslov, Zuerich 1953. Smyslov won this crucial game and went on to win the tournament and challenged Botvinnik for the title. But what do modern computers have to say about his defensive play? The attacking ideas in this game are very much worth investigating and can be applied in other situations. | Power Play is on air most Fridays. Watch it on-demand with a ChessBase Premium account. All the usual puzzles, games and instruction will be on offer.

