I’m confident the Blue Jays will aggressively move to improve their roster over the winter, but one of the biggest questions of the offseason is out of their hands. Ross Atkins and his front office team can do everything in their power to prepare the Blue Jays for the 2022 season and beyond, but one of the harsh realities of their situation is the strength of the AL East. Look no further than the Blue Jays winning 91 games in 2021, only to finish in 4th place in their own division and outside of the playoff picture. The Atlanta Braves won the NL East with 88 games, and we all know how that’s worked out for them.

MLB ・ 5 DAYS AGO