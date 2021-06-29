Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Charlotte, NC

Man Sentenced Near Charlotte North Carolina for Production of Child Pornography

Posted by 
Report Annapolis
Report Annapolis
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2kYhTy_0aX4jSnu00

A North Carolina man was sentenced Thursday to 30 years in prison for production of child pornography.

Raul Ayala, 72, of Angier, pleaded guilty on April 26, 2021. According to information provided to the court, Ayala’s crimes were initially discovered when a prepubescent minor victim disclosed to his parents that Ayala had sexually molested him. When investigators interviewed Ayala, he admitted molesting that victim and also admitted exploiting other victims as far back as the 1970s.

A search warrant was executed at Ayala’s residence and multiple digital devices were seized. During the search, law enforcement located in Ayala’s attic a hidden briefcase, suspended by a pulley system, that contained both adult pornography and child sexual abuse material (CSAM). The briefcase contained tri-fold advertisements for child sexual abuse videos that included pictures of children engaged in sexual acts with adults. The briefcase also contained numerous nude Polaroid pictures of minor victims dating back to the late 1960s and early 1970s. Seized digital devices also contained numerous CSAM images and videos. Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) agents were able to track down and identify one of the boys depicted in the Polaroids. He is now in his 50s and disclosed that Ayala had sexually abused him when he was a minor, beginning when he was 8 years old.

In addition to his prison term, Ayala was sentenced to a term of five years of post-incarceration supervised release. A restitution hearing may be scheduled in the future.

Community Policy
Report Annapolis

Report Annapolis

Annapolis, MD
17K+
Followers
1K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Your source for accurate, responsible and meaningful coverage of news stories within Annapolis and Anne Arundel County.

 http://www.reportannapolis.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Carolina State
Charlotte, NC
Crime & Safety
Charlotte, NC
Government
City
Charlotte, NC
City
Angier, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Child Sexual Abuse#Child Pornography#Csam#Polaroids
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Politics
Related
Baltimore, MDPosted by
Report Annapolis

Former Member of Baltimore’s Safe Streets Program Pleads Guilty to Drug Distribution Conspiracy

Ronald Alexander, age 50 of Baltimore, pleaded guilty today to conspiracy to distribute fentanyl, heroin, and powder and crack cocaine. While he was participating in the narcotics conspiracy, Alexander was employed by “Safe Streets,” an organization whose purpose is to reduce violence and crime in Baltimore through intervention. While he was engaged in the distribution of fentanyl and other dangerous narcotics, Alexander used his affiliation with Safe Streets to evade law enforcement in Baltimore, including on one occasion to avoid arrest when police seized from him a large quantity of fentanyl.
Glen Burnie, MDPosted by
Report Annapolis

Baltimore Man Arrested on Drug and Gun Charges in Glen Burnie, Police Say

A man from Baltimore was arrested and charged in connection with a CDS and weapons violation following a brief investigation in Glen Burnie. On June 28, 2021, at approximately 8:00 p.m. officers observed a suspected hand-to-hand CDS transaction in the area of the 100 block of Holsum Way. Officers stopped the suspects, who were operating a black Nissan, in the area of the 6700 block of Ritchie Highway.
Silver Spring, MDPosted by
Report Annapolis

Two Montgomery County Teenagers Charged with Auto Theft and the Kidnapping of a Two-Year-Old in Downtown Silver Spring

Detectives from the Montgomery County Police Department – 3rd District Investigative Section have arrested and charged two 15-year-old males from Northeast, Washington, D.C., with auto theft and kidnapping-related offenses for the June 16 theft of a vehicle that occurred at a gas station in downtown Silver Spring. The vehicle owner’s two-year-old daughter was in the backseat of her car when her car was stolen.
Annapolis, MDPosted by
Report Annapolis

No Arrests Made Following Oxycodone Theft Fron Annapolis Area Pharmacy

No arrests have been made after police were called following a pill theft from a pharmacy in Annapolis. On June 20, 2021, at approximately 1:24pm, officers responded to the Giant Pharmacy located in the 900 block of Bay Ridge Avenue in reference to a theft. The Pharmacist advised that her employees gave an Oxycodone prescription of 120 15mg pills to a subject who was not authorized to have the prescription.
Severn, MDPosted by
Report Annapolis

16 Year Old Driver Found in Severn With Loaded Firearm, Nearly 30 Grams of Pot Inside Vehicle

Anne Arundel County Police officers took a 16 year old driver into custody after finding a loaded gun and marijuana while conducting a search of his car. On June 30, 2021, officers checked on a suspicious vehicle, a 2008 silver Honda, located in the area of Stillmeadows Drive and Dunfield Court in Severn. Upon approaching the vehicle and making contact with the occupant, officers received information which led to a search of the vehicle and occupant which resulted in the seizure of a loaded .40 caliber Polymer 80 handgun with 13 rounds of ammunition and 25.69 grams of suspected marijuana.
Annapolis, MDPosted by
Report Annapolis

Annapolis Police: Woman Fatally Shot "Not The Intended" Target

The woman recently shot and killed in Annapolis is not believed to be the intended target, according to local police department officials. On June 29th at 12:21 a.m., officers responded to Guardian Hotel, formerly Loews Hotel in the unit block of West Street for report of a victim suffering from a gunshot wound. Officers arrived and located an adult female victim. Officers and emergency medical services personnel attempted life saving measures, but the victim was pronounced deceased at the scene.
Baltimore, MDPosted by
Report Annapolis

Baltimore Man Sentenced to 20 Years for Charges Related to the Attempted Armed Robbery of a Food Service Company

U.S. District Judge Richard D. Bennett today sentenced Alex Smith, a/k/a Skeet, age 34, of Halethorpe, Maryland, to 20 years in federal prison, followed by three years of supervised release, for conspiracy to commit a commercial robbery and for the attempted armed robbery of a food service business in Baltimore on December 5, 2018, during which an employee of the business was shot. A federal jury convicted Smith on January 10, 2020, after a five-day trial.