Hospitalizations from COVID-19 continue to drop

By Dave Sutor dsutor@tribdem.com
Posted by 
The Tribune-Democrat
The Tribune-Democrat
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2vhTuG_0aX4fzav00
Mount Aloysuis College first year nursing student Madison Grove (right) gives Karen Zucco, 75, of Johnstown, her first Pfizer vaccine shot at the Highlands Health Clinic in Johnstown vaccine distribution event held Friday, March 12, 2021, at St. Mark’s Episcopal Church in Johnstown. By Todd Berkey tberkey@tribdem.com

The number of Pennsylvanians hospitalized because of COVID-19 dipped below 500 people between Tuesday and Wednesday.

Pennsylvania Department of Health reported that 492 patients were in a hospital for treatment related to coronavirus – 129 in intensive care units. One day earlier, there were 512 reported patients hospitalized.

The rolling 14-day average of hospitalizations is 663.

Hospitalizations, cases and deaths have steadily slowed with the rollout of vaccines.

There were 312 additional positive cases reported on Wednesday, bringing the statewide total to 1,209,448, since the start of the pandemic, with 96% recovered.

Numbers remained low locally with 16 cases combined reported in Cambria, Somerset and Bedford counties. There were seven apiece in Cambria and Bedford.

One death was recorded in Bedford, increasing the county total to 141.

All total, 27,531 deaths have been attributed to COVID-19 statewide, including 17 more identified in Wednesday’s report.

Almost 11.3 million vaccine doses have been administered, fifth among all states, which is right in line with Pennsylvania being the fifth most-populous state. Pennsylvania has given first doses to 61.1% of its entire population, ranking the state ninth for first doses administered by percentage.

