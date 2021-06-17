Pritzker addresses “critical race theory” issue

It feels very much as if the newest front in the so-called “culture wars” is what was once a little-known concept called “critical race theory.” Across the country, there are heated arguments in legislatures, board of education meetings, and PTA meetings about whether critical race theory has a place in education. Earlier this month, the Georgia State Board of Education passed a resolution setting parameters for ways race and racism could be taught in schools and Governor Brian Kemp has been urging schools not to “teach critical race theory,” although precisely what that would involve is open to debate.