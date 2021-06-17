Pritzker addresses “critical race theory” issue

I’ve been a non-corporate employee for 30 years. This means that I haven’t looked at an employee manual, attended a human resources seminar, or watched an HR video since the late 1980s. Back in the day, they were dry affairs that covered big issues: You can’t refuse to hire someone based on their race, color, sex, creed, etc. You also can’t harass or fire them for the same reasons. It was straightforward Civil Rights Act of 1964 stuff. I knew intellectually that Critical Race Theory (“CRT”) had changed things but it wasn’t until I watched Matt Walsh deconstruct just part of a corporate training video that I appreciated the illegal madness taking place in companies across America.