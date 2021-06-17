Cancel
Chicago, IL

Pritzker addresses “critical race theory” issue

capitolfax.com
 9 days ago

* I’ve kinda watched this “critical race theory” thing develop out of the corner of my eye, but it appears to have grown into our latest national outrage and the governor jumped into the fray yesterday. Before we get to that, here’s a primer from Education Week…. In truth, the...

#Race#Critical Race Theory#Black People#Education Week#Black Americans#Crt#Chicago Public Schools#University Of Illinois#Faq#The U Of I#Campus Reform#Fox News
SocietySlate

Critical Race Theory Is a Convenient Target for Conservatives

Across the country, Republicans like Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis are fighting against critical race theory, even if they don’t know what it is. Professor Ibram X. Kendi joined us on Friday’s episode of A Word to explain critical race theory, so even racists can understand. He’s the author of How to Be an Antiracist and the director of the Boston University Center for Antiracist Research. He’s also the host of a new podcast, Be Antiracist With Ibram X. Kendi. Our conversation has been edited and condensed for clarity.
EducationDelaware Gazette

Debate on Critical Race Theory is about future of country

While crisscrossing the state in my campaign for U.S. Senate, I hear from Ohioans in all corners about the issues they care about. Lately, the issue of Critical Race Theory is front and center as concerned parents are worried about the curriculum that schools are teaching children. These concerns became...
SocietyFlorida Star

The Gantt Report – Critical Race Theory

Critical race theory (CRT) is an academic movement of civil rights scholars and activists in the United States who seek to critically examine the law as it intersects with issues of race and to challenge mainstream liberal approaches to racial justice. Critical race theory examines social, cultural and legal issues as they relate to race and racism. Critical race theory […]
PoliticsSand Hills Express

Gov. Ricketts voices opposition to critical race theory

LINCOLN, Neb. -- Last week, the Associated Press reported that state GOP lawmakers in at least 16 states are trying to limit the teaching of what has been dubbed “critical race theory” in classrooms. Across the nation, Republican governors and legislatures have moved to define what race-related ideas are and what they will allow to be taught in public schools as well as colleges.
EducationUnion

Terry McLaughlin: Critical race theory lurks in schools

Parents are becoming aware of the use of critical race theory in their children’s instruction, particularly as distance learning has given them a window into their classrooms. Since the California Department of Education in March adopted an ethnic studies curriculum based upon critical race theory, (the fourth version, after more...
Alabama Statespotonalabama.com

Alabama lawmaker moves to ban critical race theory

MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WPMI) - State educators and lawmakers will be tackling the hot button issue of critical race theory. Critical race theorists believe the law and social systems in our country are inherently racist and oppress people of color. It's not currently in the curriculum...
EducationPosted by
Newstalk KGVO

Superintendent Arntzen discusses Critical Race Theory on KGVO

Montana’s Superintendent of Public Instructions Elsie Arntzen was on Talk Back on Thursday to discuss a number of issues, but primarily the response to numerous questions to her office about Critical Race Theory, and its place in Montana’s Public Schools. Arntzen said her office asked Attorney General Austin Knudsen to...
Educationenmnews.com

The Media is Gaslighting America on Critical Race Theory

Critical race theory has become one of the most hotly discussed issues facing our country over the last few months. Since the death of George Floyd, the summer of race riots, and spike in anti-Asian hate crimes, critical race theory has found its way into nearly every institution in our country including the government, the military, private sector businesses, and education. Yet the media insists it’s much ado about nothing.
Rutland, VTWCAX

Debate in Rutland on teaching critical race theory in schools

After one of the slowest years ever for respiratory viruses, common illnesses are making a comeback in Vermont. A Cold War-era missile silo located in the Adirondacks is finding new uses today. New Hampshire unemployment at historic low. Updated: 11 hours ago. New Hampshire’s unemployment rate has dropped below where...
Florida StateWCJB

Critical race theory banned throughout Florida

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Critical race theory is officially banned from public school classrooms throughout the state, after a board of education meeting last night. The governor said it steers the focus away from factual history and teaches students false narratives about America’s past. Education officials say this ban will...
SocietyPosted by
Forbes

Critical Race Theory Does Not Create Discrimination, It Fights It

It feels very much as if the newest front in the so-called “culture wars” is what was once a little-known concept called “critical race theory.” Across the country, there are heated arguments in legislatures, board of education meetings, and PTA meetings about whether critical race theory has a place in education. Earlier this month, the Georgia State Board of Education passed a resolution setting parameters for ways race and racism could be taught in schools and Governor Brian Kemp has been urging schools not to “teach critical race theory,” although precisely what that would involve is open to debate.
Economyconservativepapers.com

A disturbing look at corporate Critical Race Theory brainwashing

I’ve been a non-corporate employee for 30 years. This means that I haven’t looked at an employee manual, attended a human resources seminar, or watched an HR video since the late 1980s. Back in the day, they were dry affairs that covered big issues: You can’t refuse to hire someone based on their race, color, sex, creed, etc. You also can’t harass or fire them for the same reasons. It was straightforward Civil Rights Act of 1964 stuff. I knew intellectually that Critical Race Theory (“CRT”) had changed things but it wasn’t until I watched Matt Walsh deconstruct just part of a corporate training video that I appreciated the illegal madness taking place in companies across America.
Politicsdemocracyguardian.com

Critical Race Theory is the GOP’s Newest White Grievance Scam

If you pay attention to the media, you must have heard of the right-wing obsession with Critical Race Theory. If you’re one of those deluded souls who believe right-wing news, you might think that Critical Race Theory is the worst thing to hit America since the coronavirus. But most of the opponents of Critical Race Theory can’t accurately define it. And this is seen in interviews with Republican politicians.