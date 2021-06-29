Murder Investigation Underway In Somerset Co PRINCESS ANNE

Maryland State Police are investigating the apparent murder of a man found shot outside his residence in Somerset County yesterday evening.

The victim is identified as Michael Z. Cooper Jr., 24, of the 11000-block of Bratten Avenue, Princess Anne, Md. Cooper was pronounced dead at TidalHealth Peninsula Regional Hospital in Salisbury.

Shortly before 6:00 p.m. yesterday, state troopers from the Princess Anne Barrack were dispatched to a report of a shooting at an apartment in the 11000-block of Bratten Avenue, Princess Anne. Upon arrival at the scene, troopers found the victim in front of his apartment. The victim had been shot and was transported to the hospital.

State Police investigators from the Homicide Unit and Criminal Enforcement Division responded to conduct the investigation. Maryland State Police crime scene technicians responded and processed the scene for evidence.

Investigators spent the night searching the scene for evidence and interviewing witnesses in the area. The investigation is continuing.

Anyone who witnessed the shooting or may have information regarding the person or persons responsible is urged to contact Maryland State Police at the Princess Anne Barrack at 443-260-3700. Callers may remain anonymous.