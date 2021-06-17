Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Recipes

This and That

By Maria Lichty
twopeasandtheirpod.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFresh strawberries from our garden. The boys love picking and eating them. We celebrated our 13th wedding anniversary on Monday. Time is flying. It hit 105 in Utah this week. I hope you are staying cool. The playoffs have been crazy! Lots of exciting games. We are still cheering for...

www.twopeasandtheirpod.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Utah State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Strawberries#Food Drink#Thirst Drinks#Lot
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Recipes
News Break
Food & Drinks
Related
Recipeshalfbakedharvest.com

Picnic Style Brie and Prosciutto Sandwich.

This Picnic Style Brie and Prosciutto Sandwich. is the perfect sandwich to serve up at your next afternoon picnic or summer party. Italian olives, roasted red peppers, and assorted deli meats layered with creamy Brie cheese and peppery arugula. Then sandwiched between softy and airy ciabatta and marinated in a sweet and tangy balsamic and fig vinaigrette. This delicious meat and cheese sandwich is what every summer picnic or low-key dinner needs. It takes minutes to make…but only seconds to devour. It’s delicious.
Recipesdiscoverourcoast.com

Home Cooking Chronicles: Summer icebox cake

I’m in the middle of a home kitchen remodel. Translation: I’m in the middle of drinking coffee that’s been brewed on my bathroom counter with no half and half. It’s about as glamorous as it sounds. It feels like all I’ve done the past few months is shop for appliances. All appliances look glorious when you don’t have any.
Recipeslifemadesweeter.com

Cucumber Salad

This post may contain affiliate links. We receive a small commission at no cost to you when you make a purchase using our links. Please see our Privacy Policy for more details. This Cucumber Salad is a fresh and flavorful side dish made with sliced cucumbers, fresh and pickled red...
Theater & Dancelaconiadailysun.com

Bubbie’s Kitchen Adventures: Rugelach

Welcome back to Bubbie’s Kitchen Adventures, your personal look behind the scenes at the small kitchen at Temple B’nai Israel. In the beginning there were hot dogs and a rummage sale. Today, nearly 25 years later, Temple B’nai Israel has a new, virtual ordering system and an expanded menu available by visiting tbinh.org until June 27.
Recipesgoodhousekeeping.com

American-style Smokey BBQ Brisket

Slow cooking brisket gives meltingly tender and juicy results. Pop this in the oven in the morning, then simply finish on the barbecue or griddle for an impressive centrepiece. 2 tbsp. light muscovado sugar. 3 tbsp. sweet smoked paprika. 1 tbsp. English mustard powder. 2 tsp. ground coriander. 1 tsp.
Recipesladybehindthecurtain.com

Slow Roasted French Dip Sandwich

Slow Roasted French Dip Sandwich: Create your favorite diner sandwich at home with this easy to make Beef Dip Sandwich Recipe. Whether you’re entertaining outdoors or serving this sandwich to your family for an easy weeknight dinner. This Beef Dip Sandwich will quickly become one of your family and friends favorite Summer Recipes! With piles of juicy flavorful beef and a delicious dipping Au Jus sauce. Making this sandwich perfect for an easy weeknight dinner and great for outdoor entertaining! So…..get ready to WOW your family and friends. Scroll down to see how you can also make this Slow Roasted French Dip Sandwich in a slow cooker or instant pot.
Recipescookitonce.com

Pork Chops in Gravy (Smothered Pork Chops)

Prep time: 15 mins | Cook time: 35 mins | Total time: 50 mins | Servings: 4. Perfectly seared pork chops smothered in a luscious homemade gravy and simmered until tender and juicy. Make this at least 2 days ahead of time and when ready to serve, dump in a crockpot and leave to cook. Serve with mashed potatoes or your favourite roasted veggies for an all-star meal!
Recipesthefullhelping.com

Vegan Chickpea Greek Salad

This is a plant-based spin on traditional Greek salad, made with the wholesome addition of chickpeas. It features a tart, salty vegan tofu feta, crisp romaine, tomatoes, cucumbers, and red onion. It feels so good to welcome in the official start of summer. It’s also the official start of salad...
Food & Drinkslifemadesweeter.com

Watermelon Sorbet

This post may contain affiliate links. We receive a small commission at no cost to you when you make a purchase using our links. Please see our Privacy Policy for more details. This Watermelon Sorbet is sweet, refreshing and so easy to make with just 2 ingredients and no ice...
RecipesOne Green Planet

One-Pot Sun-Dried Tomato and Chickpea Stew [Vegan]

1 tablespoon (9 g) minced garlic (see Recipe Notes) 1 tablespoon (3 g) Italian seasoning (see Recipe Notes) Drain the sun-dried tomatoes, reserving 1 tablespoon (15 ml) of the oil. Add 1 tablespoon (15 ml) of the reserved oil to a large skillet. Turn the burner to medium and heat...
Recipesyummly.com

Fun Frozen Desserts to Make with Kids

Summertime is my favorite season. I’m married to a college professor who has summers off from teaching to do field work and research. It’s our family’s opportunity to travel and spend lots of time together. My son and I love cooking together, and the summer is a great time for us to get in the kitchen and work on some culinary projects we may not have bandwidth for during the school year. When it’s raining outside or we want a break from the heat, we like to whip up some treats to enjoy throughout the week. Ice pops and frozen desserts are easy for kids to put together with a little assistance and supervision, and we often have most of the ingredients on hand. I also like to keep some in the freezer on standby for days when we miss the ice cream truck rolling through the neighborhood. One treat we love making are Chocolate-Peanut Butter Banana Pops. My kiddo is a banana fiend and has been since he was a tiny guy. These pops are perfect for little hands, and as a bonus, they’re not too big, so there aren’t issues with a crazy sugar rush. We also love making homemade bomb pops — you know the ones — the red, white, and blue popsicles in the shape of a rocket ship. One of my favorite memories growing up was visiting my grandmother in Washington, D.C. every summer and going to the National Zoo. I would always choose the bomb pop for my zoo treat and try to eat it up as fast as I could before the scorching summer sun caused the whole thing to melt and dribble down my arm. Now whenever I indulge and have an ice pop with my son, I gravitate towards one of those pops like I had as a kid. If these are sounding like frozen treats your family would love as well, read on to get my recipes and learn just how easy they are to make with kids. Then check out the collection I’ve put together of more family-friendly frozen desserts from Yummly contributors.
Food & DrinksPosted by
Salon

The absolute best way to cook a hot dog, according to so many tests

Prop stylist: Ali Slagle. Food stylist: Pearl Jones. (Julia Gartland / Food52) In Absolute Best Tests, writer Ella Quittner destroys the sanctity of her home kitchen in the name of truth. She's mashed dozens of potatoes, seared more porterhouse steaks than she cares to recall, and tasted enough types of bacon to concern a cardiologist. Today, she tackles hot dogs.
RecipesSouthern Bite

Sunday Supper: Slow Cooker Beef and Noodles

It’s been crazy busy in the Little household this week. Jack started this week with his first football practices and seems to really be enjoying it. He’s really been focused on soccer for the last few years, so I think he’s having fun. We had a scare on Monday when my grandmother was hospitalized with a possible heart attack. We’ve been shuffling around to ensure she’s got someone with her in the hospital but also making sure dogs are cared for, folks are fed, and things are taken care of. While it looks like it wasn’t a heart attack, she’s still in the hospital as the doctors work to figure out what’s going on. She seems to be feeling better and is in good spirits, so we hope she’ll be able to go home soon.
RecipesWeelicious

Summer Succotash Pasta Salad

Want an easy weeknight dish that has the best of summer's produce and tastes absolutely fresh and delicious? Try this Summer Succotash Pasta Salad. As usually tends to be the case with my garden every summer, there are more cherry tomatoes growing on my vines than I know what to do with. I'm talking hundreds of little bright orange and red orbs multiplying by the minute. As a result, I've been frantically picking and tossing them into as many dishes as possible.
MusicMetroTimes

Subtronics leads packed EDM lineup at the Crofoot Festival Grounds

The official drink of those who do not require a full 10 hours of sleep (nor a nighttime routine of sleepy time tea, a touching non-political memoir, a clean bite guard, and those nasal strips that increase oxygen intake during sleep) is hosting an EDM show for the ages and those with, well, energy.
Recipestalbotspy.org

Food Friday: Watermelon and Summer

The past couple of days of early summer have been sunny, bright and breezy. It has been a pleasure to walk with Luke the wonder dog. The heat of the afternoons had slowed down his pace, but instead of darting from shadow to shadow, looking for relief from the sun these days, we have been lengthening our steps and enjoying ourselves. The self care is suddenly more enjoyable and less dutiful; it is an early summer pleasure.
RecipesDenver Post

It’s time for Spinach dip

People might be going to restaurants and having friends over for dinner again, but are they ready to gather around a communal dip bowl with crackers and carrot sticks in hand?. The answer will vary depending on the situation and how comfortable you are with the people who will be sharing the dip. But whether you’re ready to invite friends over for a summer barbecue — in which case, you could add a spoon to the bowl so people can pile dip onto their plates — or you’re just craving an easy dinner for your immediate household, this creamy spinach dip recipe would be a fine candidate.