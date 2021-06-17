This and That

Summertime is my favorite season. I’m married to a college professor who has summers off from teaching to do field work and research. It’s our family’s opportunity to travel and spend lots of time together. My son and I love cooking together, and the summer is a great time for us to get in the kitchen and work on some culinary projects we may not have bandwidth for during the school year. When it’s raining outside or we want a break from the heat, we like to whip up some treats to enjoy throughout the week. Ice pops and frozen desserts are easy for kids to put together with a little assistance and supervision, and we often have most of the ingredients on hand. I also like to keep some in the freezer on standby for days when we miss the ice cream truck rolling through the neighborhood. One treat we love making are Chocolate-Peanut Butter Banana Pops. My kiddo is a banana fiend and has been since he was a tiny guy. These pops are perfect for little hands, and as a bonus, they’re not too big, so there aren’t issues with a crazy sugar rush. We also love making homemade bomb pops — you know the ones — the red, white, and blue popsicles in the shape of a rocket ship. One of my favorite memories growing up was visiting my grandmother in Washington, D.C. every summer and going to the National Zoo. I would always choose the bomb pop for my zoo treat and try to eat it up as fast as I could before the scorching summer sun caused the whole thing to melt and dribble down my arm. Now whenever I indulge and have an ice pop with my son, I gravitate towards one of those pops like I had as a kid. If these are sounding like frozen treats your family would love as well, read on to get my recipes and learn just how easy they are to make with kids. Then check out the collection I’ve put together of more family-friendly frozen desserts from Yummly contributors.