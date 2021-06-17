Pizzarias Offer Slices of Life

Every great South Fork pizza place has its share of stories. Alda Stipanov recalled that when Astro Pizza and Felice's Restaurant in Amagansett first opened in the 1970s she had to explain to her mother, Onofria Lupo, that the nice man who came in often with his family was Paul McCartney. "I think he absolutely knew she didn't know who he was. He came in knowing he wouldn't be bothered," said Ms. Stipanov, who now owns the restaurant and pizzeria with her husband, Nado Stipanov, her brother, Tony Lupo, and her sister-in-law, Allison Lupo.