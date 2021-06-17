Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
East Hampton, NY

Pizzarias Offer Slices of Life

By Christine Sampson
East Hampton Star
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEvery great South Fork pizza place has its share of stories. Alda Stipanov recalled that when Astro Pizza and Felice's Restaurant in Amagansett first opened in the 1970s she had to explain to her mother, Onofria Lupo, that the nice man who came in often with his family was Paul McCartney. "I think he absolutely knew she didn't know who he was. He came in knowing he wouldn't be bothered," said Ms. Stipanov, who now owns the restaurant and pizzeria with her husband, Nado Stipanov, her brother, Tony Lupo, and her sister-in-law, Allison Lupo.

www.easthamptonstar.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
East Hampton, NY
City
Sag Harbor, NY
City
Holbrook, NY
East Hampton, NY
Lifestyle
City
Wainscott, NY
East Hampton, NY
Food & Drinks
City
Montauk, NY
City
Amagansett, NY
City
Bridgehampton, NY
Sag Harbor, NY
Lifestyle
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Steve Hickey
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pizza Place#Pizza Delivery#Pizza Dough#Food Drink#Astro Pizza#East Hampton High School#The Doughnut Factory#Marinara#La Parmigiana#Sag Pizza#Amagansett S Main Street#Coke#Italian#The Stephen Talkhouse#Stipanovs#Sicilian
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Restaurants
News Break
Pizza
News Break
Surfing
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Ice Cream
News Break
Recipes
News Break
Food & Drinks
Related
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Harris makes highly anticipated trip to border

Vice President Harris on Friday made a closely watched trip to the southern border, where she met with border agents and young migrants and doubled down on the need to focus on the reason people are making the journey to the U.S. from Mexico and Central America. Harris traveled to...
Georgia StatePosted by
The Hill

Department of Justice sues Georgia over voting law

The Department of Justice is suing the state of Georgia over its controversial new law imposing a number of restrictions on voting, Attorney General Merrick Garland announced Friday. "Today, the Department of Justice is suing the state of Georgia," Garland said. “Our complaint alleges that recent changes to Georgia's election...
Aerospace & DefensePosted by
Reuters

Watershed U.S. UFO report does not rule out extraterrestrial origin

June 25 (Reuters) - A U.S. government report on UFOs issued on Friday said defense and intelligence analysts lack sufficient data to determine the nature of mysterious flying objects observed by American military pilots including whether they are advanced earthly technologies, atmospherics or of an extraterrestrial origin. The unclassified nine-page...
Aerospace & DefensePosted by
CBS News

Virgin Galactic receives FAA approval to blast passengers into space

Virgin Galactic finally has the federal government's approval to start launching customers into space from New Mexico. Richard Branson's rocket-ship company announced the Federal Aviation Administration's updated license on Friday. It's the final hurdle in Virgin Galactic's yearslong effort to send paying passengers on short space jaunts. Virgin Galactic stocks shot up 36% on news of the FAA's approval, hovering around $55 a share by late morning.