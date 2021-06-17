Dougherty County Board of Education Approves New Principals for 2021-2022

The Dougherty County Board of Education has approved a slate of new principals and principal changes for the 2021-2022 school year. The changes are as follows:. Dr. Shumate is in her 30th year as an educator and is a longtime administrator in the Dougherty County School System. She previously served as principal at Northside Elementary, Albany High School and Lamar Reese Elementary Magnet School of the Arts. She was previously an assistant principal at Northside Elementary and teacher at Morningside Elementary.