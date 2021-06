After a disappointing Pixel 5 handset last year, Google seems ready to return to its previous Pixel philosophy this year — the new Pixels launched in the fall are supposed to be real flagship handsets. Several signs indicate that Google is getting more serious about its hardware. First of all, Google confirmed its interest to launch its own retail stores, which suggests Google has big plans in mind for its products. It’s products like the Pixel phones, watches, and tablets/laptops that will drive sales, not just Nest-branded smart home products. Rumors also say that the first Google custom chip for the Pixel is coming this fall, powering the Pixel 6 series. That’s an indication that Google won’t make the same Qualcomm compromise as last fall.