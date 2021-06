Microsoft’s first-party shopping spree has continued unabated since we last checked in on Xbox’s stable of studios in 2018. Since then, Microsoft has added none other than the entirety of Bethesda/Zenimax in one fell $7.5 billion swoop, bringing the total number of Xbox Studios members to 23. We’re going to cover most of them here (i.e. not Bethesda’s support studios or Xbox Game Studios Publishing, which handles internal support and third-party exclusive relationships). Let’s see what we either know – or suspect – they’re all up to!