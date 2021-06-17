Cancel
Hall County, GA

Ossoff, Warnock Secure Port Funding

By Cindy Morley
 9 days ago

To read all of InsiderAdvantage Georgia’s daily news, SUBSCRIBE HERE. *Subscription includes a complimentary subscription to JAMES Magazine. Georgia’s U.S. Senators Jon Ossoff and Raphael Warnock announced Monday that they have secured funding for the establishment of a new inland port in Hall County that will allow expansion of operations through the Port of Savannah. The two Senators worked with U.S. Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo to secure the $2 million grant for road and infrastructure improvements necessary for the establishment for the inland port that will provide a direct link to the Port of Savannah via Norfolk Southern.

