Rush Bowls Announces Return of the Summer Mojo Smoothie

Consisting of a bowl with a thick, fruity, blended base and loaded with superfood-centric toppings, smoothie bowls have found their unique niche on Instagram thanks to beautiful aesthetics and the thriving healthy eating community of users. Scrolling through the multitude of colorful creations provides all of the inspiration you need to get into the kitchen, pull out your blender, and create your own beautiful smoothie bowl. However, with so many amazing pictures, scrolling can also have you wondering which recipes you should make first. With this in mind, we’ve created this list to highlight 10 of our favorite smoothie bowl recipes from Instagram.