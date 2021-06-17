Cancel
Rush Bowls Announces Return of the Summer Mojo Smoothie

By Rush Bowls
franchising.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFast-casual concept announces return of favorite seasonal summer smoothie blend. Inspired by the bright, bold flavors of summertime, the Summer Mojo smoothie offers the perfect blend of citrus, berries and a splash of refreshing mint. This limited time offer aims to capitalize on consumer tendencies to prefer more juice-based products during the hotter months of summer. With a lemonade base, bright fruits and a sprig of mint differentiating the smoothie from other menu offerings, the famous smoothie is sure to be a renewed summer favorite.

