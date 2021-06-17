Cancel
MLB

Indians' Aaron Civale: Tallies win despite struggles

CBS Sports
 9 days ago

Civale (10-2) allowed five earned runs on nine hits and two walks while striking out two across five innings to earn the win Wednesday against the Orioles. Civale got plenty of run support, as the Cleveland offense scored six runs by the end of the third inning. However, he needed every bit of that to earn his 10th win of the season. Civale allowed two runs in the first inning and then surrendered a two-run home run in the fifth inning, causing him to exit with only a one-run lead. Though offset a bit by his ability to work deep into games, Civale has now allowed at least four earned runs in three of his last four outings. For the season, he has a 3.48 ERA with 71 strikeouts across 93 innings.

www.cbssports.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Aaron Civale
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Indians#Orioles
Shane Bieber is Indians ace, but don't look past Aaron Civale | Jeff Schudel

Shane Bieber is the unquestioned ace of the Indians’ pitching staff, but Aaron Cilvale would be forgiven if he cleared his throat and said, “Hey, fellas. What about me?”. Bieber, the reigning Cy Young Award winner in the American League, is 7-3 with a 2.96 ERA. He leads all of baseball with 122 strikeouts — coincidentally the exact number he recorded last year when he finished 8-1 in a season shortened to 60 games because of the novel coronavirus.
Cleveland Indians blank Mariners, 7-0, behind Aaron Civale’s 11 strikeouts and early offense

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Opening Day 2.0 went well for the Indians. Friday night’s game was the first time Progressive Field could operate at 100% capacity from an attendance standpoint because of the loosening of COVID protocols. The fans didn’t fill the place, but the 22,920 who came did not go away disappointed as the Indians beat Seattle, 7-0, to open this seven-game homestand.
Civale dominates for 9th win, Indians blank Mariners 7-0

CLEVELAND (AP) — Aaron Civale gave up a single to start the game before dominating Seattle’s light-hitting lineup for eight innings, leading the Cleveland Indians past the Mariners 7-0. Civale allowed J.P. Crawford’s leadoff hit and nothing else to become the first AL pitcher with nine wins. The right-hander struck out a career-high 11 and retired 22 in a row after loading the bases in the first. Cleveland’s Bobby Bradley homered in the third inning and Amed Rosario had four hits for Cleveland. The game was played in front of the largest crowd at Progressive Field since 2019. The Indians allowed full capacity for the first time since before the COVID-19 pandemic.
Indians' Aaron Civale: Dominant against Seattle

Civale (9-2) earned the win Friday against the Mariners after tossing eight scoreless innings, giving up one hit and one run while striking out 11. The 11 strikeouts were a season-high mark for Civale, who has pitched at least six innings in all but two of his outings this season and is also leading the American League in wins. He bounced back admirably from two straight outings in which he gave up four runs, and he will try to carry this form into this next start, scheduled for next week at home against the Orioles.
Indians’ Civale looks for Major-League best ninth win against the Mariners

Cleveland Indians starting pitcher Aaron Civale is off to an 8-2 start this season, and a win over the Seattle Mariners in tonight’s series opener would tie him with the Dodgers’ Julio Urias for the most wins in the majors. Betting Impact:. The Indians are -165 moneyline favorites, per BettingPros...
Civale, Indians hold off Orioles

CLEVELAND — Aaron Civale became the first pitcher with 10 wins this season and Jose Ramirez homered and drove in three runs as the Cleveland Indians beat the Orioles 8-7 Wednesday night, extending Baltimore’s road losing streak to 18 games. Cesar Hernandez had a two-run triple and Ramirez had two...
Civale wins 10th, Indians deal O's 18th straight road loss

Aaron Civale became the first pitcher with 10 wins this season and José Ramírez homered and drove in three runs as the Cleveland Indians beat the Orioles 8-7 Wednesday night, extending Baltimore’s road losing streak to 18 games. This post was originally published on this site.
Aaron Civale first to win 10, Cleveland hands Baltimore another road loss

CLEVELAND — Aaron Civale became the first pitcher with 10 wins this season and José Ramírez homered and drove in three runs as Cleveland beat the Orioles 8-7 Wednesday night, extending Baltimore’s road losing streak to 18 games. César Hernández had a two-run triple and Ramírez had two hits and...
Indians expect MLB wins leader Civale to be out with injury

Cleveland Indians right-hander Aaron Civale appears headed to the injured list because of soreness in the middle finger on his pitching hand, another major hit for a banged-up staff. The major league leader with 10 wins, Civale left in the fifth inning of Monday night's win over the Chicago Cubs.
Aaron Civale exits Cleveland Indians game vs. Chicago Cubs with apparent hand injury

CLEVELAND, Ohio — Aaron Civale was one strike away from qualifying for his major league leading 11th win of the season Monday when disaster struck at Wrigley Field. Civale had thrown seven pitches to Cubs infielder Eric Sogard with two out and a runner on base in the fifth inning. But when his seventh pitch missed off the plate inside, Civale shook his hand and flexed his fingers. He then signaled to the Cleveland dugout and manager Terry Francona to join him on the mound with Indians head athletic trainer James Quinlan.
Indians RHP Aaron Civale exits with finger injury

CHICAGO (AP) — Cleveland Indians right-hander Aaron Civale left Monday night's game against the Chicago Cubs with an injured middle finger on his pitching hand. Civale, who leads the majors with 10 wins, had a 3-2 count on Eric Sogard with two out in the fifth inning when he was visited by manager Terry Francona and a trainer. The trainer examined Civale's right hand before the pitcher was removed.
Indians get rough injury update on starter Aaron Civale

Cleveland Indians manager Terry Francona provided a rough injury update on starting hurler Aaron Civale. With the Cleveland Indians hoping to catch and then pass the Chicago White Sox in the AL Central, their journey just got a bit trickier. On Monday night, star pitcher Aaron Civale left his start early due to a right finger injury. He’s since been placed on the Injured List.
Indians expect Civale to 'miss some time'

CHICAGO -- The injury bug continued to drain Cleveland of starting pitching depth when Aaron Civale was lost to a right middle finger injury in the fifth inning Monday. Indians manager Terry Francona didn’t have any more information on the severity of Civale’s ailment on Tuesday, saying the right-hander would meet with Dr. Thomas Graham, a hand specialist in Dayton, Ohio, on Wednesday morning for further evaluation. Francona’s expectation is that Civale will be sidelined for a period of time, though the off-day Wednesday at least provides an extra day to determine the next steps.