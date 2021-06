Welcome to Summer. It's almost time to start thinking about the 4th of July and what you'll be doing to celebrate this year. If you live in the city of Yakima Yakima Fire Department officials say don't even think about lighting fireworks within city limits. It's illegal to store, sell, possess or discharge fireworks in Yakima. Firefighters in Yakima encourage people to enjoy the big community show at State Fair Park which was cancelled last year but returns this year after the pandemic.