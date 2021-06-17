Cancel
Middlesex, PA

Siluk, Michael E III - Title 18 5503 (a)(2) Disorderly conduct

 9 days ago

On Thursday June 17th 2021 Middlesex Township Police were dispatched to the Pike Motel for a 911 hang-up. Officers arrived on scene and discovered a verbal domestic occurring outside of the motel between a Michael Siluk and a female. Both subjects were provided warnings to stop yelling and Officers cleared the scene. A short time later an Officer was on patrol sitting across the street from the motel when he could hear Siluk and the female screaming at each other again. Contact was made for a second time and both subjects were cited for disorderly conduct.

