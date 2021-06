With a history in wine culture that dates back to the Roman times, modern Bordeaux is France's largest winegrowing region and one of the world’s most important wine producers. The region, which takes its name from its central city, is classified into 36 districts, which are in turn divided into communes. According to the Conseil Interprofessionnel du Vin de Bordeaux, the area is home to some 6,000 estate owners and growers, making millions of cases of wine annually. Superstar châteaux such as Latour, Cheval Blanc, Margaux, Petrus, and Lafite Rotschild, among many others, make the reputation of the region.