Call of Duty: Warzone Update Adds 120 FPS Support on PS5
While backward compatibility on the Xbox Series X/S is all about removing blocks and gates and letting users enjoy a seamless experience, things are a little less smooth on the PS5, and owing to how backward compatibility works on Sony’s console, there have been several games that haven’t gotten the sort of updates on it that they have on the Xbox Series X or Series S. One such game was Call of Duty: Warzone, which added support for 120 FPS on Xbox Series X last November, but could only hit 60 FPS on PS5.gamingbolt.com