Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

Call of Duty: Warzone Update Adds 120 FPS Support on PS5

By Opinions
gamingbolt.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhile backward compatibility on the Xbox Series X/S is all about removing blocks and gates and letting users enjoy a seamless experience, things are a little less smooth on the PS5, and owing to how backward compatibility works on Sony’s console, there have been several games that haven’t gotten the sort of updates on it that they have on the Xbox Series X or Series S. One such game was Call of Duty: Warzone, which added support for 120 FPS on Xbox Series X last November, but could only hit 60 FPS on PS5.

gamingbolt.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Xbox Series X#Fps#Warzone#Activision#Xbox One#Hdmi
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Xbox
News Break
Technology
News Break
Video Games
News Break
Call of Duty
News Break
Call of Duty: Warzone
News Break
SONY
Related
Video GamesCharlie INTEL

JGOD reveals Call of Duty: Warzone’s most underrated loadout

Call of Duty’s statistics king JGOD has revealed his pick for Warzone’s most underrated weapon, explaining why you should be using the powerful SA87 LMG, and sharing the attachments you need to turn it into a shredding machine. It’s fair to say that Assault Rifles and SMGs are the most...
Video Gamespsu.com

Is 12 Minutes Coming To PS4 And PS5?

Annapurna’s 12 Minutes stunned everyone when its excellent reveal trailer was showcased back at E3 2019. But, with rumors of a release date soon many have been wondering if a 12 Minutes PS4 and PS5 release is possible? This article will delve into the game and see if or when it could happen.
MLBGamespot

Prime Day PS5 And PS4 Deals 2021: PlayStation Discounts To Expect

Amazon Prime Day 2021 is coming up in just a couple of weeks, running June 21-22, and Prime Day PlayStation deals are sure to be out in full force. Now that we're over six months out from the PS5's launch, we're starting to see more PS5 deals on games and even some accessories, and PS4 deals are already out in full force thanks to Sony's Days of Play sale. In the days and weeks leading up to Prime Day 2021, we'll be tracking all the best Prime Day PlayStation deals as we spot them, but for now, here's an overview of what to expect from Prime Day's PS4 and PS5 deals along with some great discounts to take advantage of now.
Video GamesPosted by
DBLTAP

Call of Duty Warzone Hacker Casually Streams Online

Call of Duty Warzone hacker casually streams on Twitch eliminating teams along his path. Twitch user AGuyNamedCody was streaming live on June 10, purposely showing off his hacking skills on Warzone matches. Call of Duty has had a large number of cheaters using aimbots, tracking, and flying with ban waves banning thousands of accounts since its account. This doesn't stop hackers from cheating still since users can still create new accounts and play again.
Video GamesPosted by
Space.com

Satellites will crash into Verdansk in Call of Duty Warzone Season 4

Change is coming to Verdansk as season 4 of Call of Duty: Warzone launches on June 17 and some of it involves satellites from outer space. That's right, satellites are being forced out of orbit and crash-landing over multiple points of the Warzone map, according to a new trailer for the free battle royale game's fourth season. One of the crash sites is right in the center of the map — a bridge between Hospital and Downtown — with bits of debris being scattered all around. Another point of interest is just outside of Farmland where another satellite has crashed.
Video GamesPlayStation LifeStyle

New PS5 System Update Fixes DualSense Battery Indicator Issue, Patch Notes Released

Yesterday, Sony rolled out PlayStation 5 firmware update 21.01-03.20.00, which included a DualSense software update to “improve stability.”. Although the official patch notes make no mention of this, users took to Reddit and Twitter to report that the DualSense update has fixed an annoying bug that caused the low battery indicator to constantly blink despite the controller being charged.
Video GamesIGN

Xbox Boss Not Impressed With PlayStation's PC Strategy - IGN Daily Fix

We replaced this Daily Fix episode from June 10th with an updated version because the original mistakenly attributed quotes to Microsoft that were incorrect. IGN regrets the error. Today on IGN The Fix: Games, Head of Xbox Phil Spencer has quietly criticized other developers that port their games to PC after initial release. While the Xbox boss wasn't talking about PlayStation directly, he was incredibly spot-on in describing Sony's habit of releasing PS4 exclusives on PC sometime after their release, and at full price. Xbox and Microsoft are apparently ready to move past a traditional console form factor. Finally, and maybe you can see a theme here, Microsoft is ready to build the Xbox experience into TV's and streaming sticks in an unprecedented off-console push. Microsoft execs still insist that Xbox Series s and Xbox series X are the "flagship experience" however.
Video GamesPosted by
SVG

Xbox's Boss Took A Shot At PlayStation

While one shouldn't use phrases like "console wars" lightly, the fact remains that Xbox, Sony, and Nintendo all have ways of fighting with one another for the position of being the most coveted console. It's possible that Microsoft still feels sore after more shoppers wanted a PS5 during the 2020 holiday season, or maybe the "wars" of years past have transformed into simmering comments about other companies. Either way, Phil Spencer, the vice-president of Gaming at Microsoft, delivered a calculated comment during a recent press conference.
Video Gamespushsquare.com

Riders Republic PS5 Will Have More Players on Screen Than PS4

The PlayStation 5 version of Riders Republic will allow you to compete against more than 50 other players at once, while the PS4 release will restrict that number to around 20. It’s one of the advantages of buying the online extreme sports title on Sony’s next-gen console – although you will be eligible for a free PS4 to PS5 upgrade if you haven’t snagged the new system yet.
Video Gamesvideogameschronicle.com

Godfall is the latest PS5 console exclusive confirmed for PS4

PlayStation 5 console exclusive Godfall will now be released for PlayStation 4, its developer has announced. The official Godfall Twitter account revealed that the game’s new Fire & Darkness expansion and its free Lightbringer update will launch on August 10 alongside the new PS4 version. Notice: To display this embed...