Call of Duty: Warzone Update Adds 120 FPS Support on PS5

Amazon Prime Day 2021 is coming up in just a couple of weeks, running June 21-22, and Prime Day PlayStation deals are sure to be out in full force. Now that we're over six months out from the PS5's launch, we're starting to see more PS5 deals on games and even some accessories, and PS4 deals are already out in full force thanks to Sony's Days of Play sale. In the days and weeks leading up to Prime Day 2021, we'll be tracking all the best Prime Day PlayStation deals as we spot them, but for now, here's an overview of what to expect from Prime Day's PS4 and PS5 deals along with some great discounts to take advantage of now.