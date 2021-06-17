Cancel
The Weight of Living With Chronic Fatigue Syndrome

So many people with chronic fatigue syndrome (CFS) not only lose their lives as they know them, they also lose their bodies. Their bodies are fighting them at every turn and are changing, becoming alien. I know this, because it happened to me. Before diagnosis, I was struggling to make...

The Mighty is a digital health community created to empower and connect people facing health challenges and disabilities.

Diseases & TreatmentsWBAY Green Bay

Benefits of Dry Needling Therapy for Chronic Pain

Sponsored - Do you or someone you love suffer from chronic pain? There can be relief with the right therapy. Dr. Beck at Beck-Thibodeau Chiropractic Clinic, is experienced in Dry Needling, as well as Applied Kinesiology, Exercise Rehab, Physiotherapy, Allergy Elimination and more. Dry Needling can be a very effective...
FitnessGrand Junction Daily Sentinel

A partnership with weight

Orthopedic surgeon, Dr. Kevin Borchard and Sports Medicine and Nutrition physician, Dr. Justin Grant, work together to help Colorado Advanced Orthopedics’ (CAO) patients with elevated Body Mass Index (BMI) who are in need of orthopedic surgery. BMI is a ratio of a person's weight in kilograms divided by their height...
FitnessPosted by
Knowridge Science Report

This exercise can help reduce type 2 diabetes risk, study confirms

In a new study from Oakland University, researchers used data from medical studies around the world to examine the impact of resistance training on type 2 diabetes risk. They found that resistance training such as weight lifting and resistance band exercise can help control blood sugar and blood lipid (LDL, HDL and Triglycerides) levels, two of the most prominent risk factors for type 2 diabetes.
YogaScience Daily

Running to music combats mental fatigue, study suggests

Listening to music while running might be the key to improving people's performance when they feel mentally fatigued a study suggests. The performance of runners who listened to a self-selected playlist after completing a demanding thinking task was at the same level as when they were not mentally fatigued, the research found.
HealthLegal Nomads

Health and Chronic Pain

Health, Unconventional Living, and Coping with Pain. Long term travel does not take away all of life’s challenges, nor does it absolve us of spotlighting ourselves and who we want to be as we age. This page tackles the more serious topics from years of wandering, and the heath issues that followed.
HealthKevinMD.com

The weight of the pager

I have heard from more than one retired anesthesiologist about becoming aware of the weight of the pager after it is relinquished. I imagine other physicians engaged in critical care, trauma (physical and emotional), other emergencies, and obstetrical care might have heard similar descriptions. Have I left anyone out? We do a pretty good job of negotiating chronic professional anxiety at a subacute level. In fact, we are so accustomed to coping with stress we are almost unaware of its presence; it is the air we breathe. I am reminded of this when there is time for longer conversations with my colleagues, and we meander through many perspectives on being a physician. In conjunction, we are also parents, spouses, friends, leaders, team members, negotiators, educators, and mediators. We sit on committees, attend to continuing education, administrate. We are a busy, productive group. For the first time this year, I hear stories of overwhelm: Households in shambles because there is simply no way to manage it all; clinicians at the brink of exhaustion with nowhere to turn, chronic frustration, anxiety. And these are all clinicians apparently holding it together on the surface; we look good even as we are imploding.
Women's Healthwomanaroundtown.com

5 Ways that Women Can Conquer Fatigue

Many women try to raise kids while also working outside the home. Doing so is not the easiest thing in the world. If you’re trying to maintain a professional life while also bringing up a couple of rambunctious youngsters, you might feel exhausted throughout your days. You can try to...
Diseases & Treatmentsnwlocalpaper.com

Fibromyalgia: The Pain Is Real

“Fibromyalgia is like having a hangover, only without the party.” – Unknown. With its generalized symptoms of nerve pain, fatigue and digestive issues, fibromyalgia can be difficult to diagnose. Worse, some professionals doubt the existence of the condition, leaving sufferers frustrated with insinuations that the very real suffering is “all in their heads.” Heck, even Lady Gaga and Morgan Freeman have struggled with the doubters after announcing their battles with fibromyalgia.
Fitnessjioforme.com

Lifestyle Changes to Manage Sleep Apnea

Untreated sleep apnea can stress your heart, raise your blood pressure, and worsen your mood. You might have trouble thinking clearly because you’re not getting the deep sleep you need. And your snores or gasps for air at night may disturb loved ones. But there are ways to breathe easier....
Fitnessiweller.com

Western high-fat diet can cause chronic pain, according to new study

Sumary of Western high-fat diet can cause chronic pain, according to new study:. In all, 11 of the co-authors are from UT Health San Antonio, including seven current or former students of its Graduate School of Biomedical Sciences;. “This study exemplifies team science at its best — multiple scientists and...
Yogagoodlifefamilymag.com

7 Ways to Reduce Stress and Keep Blood Pressure Down

When it comes to preventing and treating high blood pressure, one often-overlooked strategy is managing stress. If you often find yourself tense and on-edge, try these seven ways to reduce stress. Get enough sleep. Inadequate or poor-quality sleep can negatively affect your mood, mental alertness, energy level, and physical health.
Fitnesshealthnewshub.org

No Drugs, No Diet: The New Prescription for Moderate Hypertension, High Cholesterol

The American Heart Association’s tough-love recommendation to the millions of Americans with moderate hypertension and high cholesterol, published in a scientific statement earlier this month in the journal Hypertension, urged instant action. As in: Drop what you’re doing (after reading this story!) and start moving. Yes, before taking medication or...
Fitnesshealththoroughfare.com

Boost Your Brain Health by Doing These Exercises Backed by Experts

Did you know that exercise is also essential for brain health? Recent research found that following an exercising routine improved both brain behavior and health, lowered toxicity, and buildup of proteins on the wall of the brain’s arteries, and boosted the brain’s growth and development. While age and genetics are...
HealthClanton Advertiser

A journey with food, nutrition, and chronic disease

On May 26, 2007, my youngest daughter was diagnosed with Type I Diabetes. That started a lifelong journey for us — one fraught with trials, obstacles and lessons. I cannot speak for her in regards to her experiences, but I know that she has battled eating disorders; bullying; unkind words from misguided, uneducated, well-intended adults; unjust and disrespectful treatment from teachers and from employers who thought she was using her illness as an excuse; and fretful relationships with friends and family who sometimes forget that “it’s the sugar talking.”
Coeur D'alene, IDCoeur d'Alene Press

ADVERTISING: Advertorial — Fibromyalgia and Chronic Fatigue Syndrome recovery

Chronic Fatigue Syndrome (CFS) and fibromyalgia (also called myalgic encephalomyelitis or ME), is characterized by prolonged states of exhaustion often accompanied by problems with cognition, depression, and “all over” pain and stiffness after a minimal amount of activity. The CDC estimates that up to 2.5 million Americans suffer from this condition, although many remain undiagnosed. A significant minority are homebound, even bedbound.