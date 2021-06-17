The Weight of Living With Chronic Fatigue Syndrome

I have heard from more than one retired anesthesiologist about becoming aware of the weight of the pager after it is relinquished. I imagine other physicians engaged in critical care, trauma (physical and emotional), other emergencies, and obstetrical care might have heard similar descriptions. Have I left anyone out? We do a pretty good job of negotiating chronic professional anxiety at a subacute level. In fact, we are so accustomed to coping with stress we are almost unaware of its presence; it is the air we breathe. I am reminded of this when there is time for longer conversations with my colleagues, and we meander through many perspectives on being a physician. In conjunction, we are also parents, spouses, friends, leaders, team members, negotiators, educators, and mediators. We sit on committees, attend to continuing education, administrate. We are a busy, productive group. For the first time this year, I hear stories of overwhelm: Households in shambles because there is simply no way to manage it all; clinicians at the brink of exhaustion with nowhere to turn, chronic frustration, anxiety. And these are all clinicians apparently holding it together on the surface; we look good even as we are imploding.