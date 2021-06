Premier League clubs reported a cumulative pre-tax loss of almost £1 billion ($1.4 billion) for the coronavirus-hit 2019-20 season, according to figures from finance company Deloitte. Fans were locked out of English top-flight stadiums in the latter stages of the 2019-20 campaign because of the pandemic and only returned on a limited basis towards the end of the 2020-21 season. The lack of spectators combined with a rebate paid to television broadcasters cut revenue by about 13 per cent. A cumulative pre-tax loss of almost £1 billion was also the largest in Premier League history and almost five times the previous season's £200 million figure.