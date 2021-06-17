Cancel
Delhi, NY

Chief Financial Officer (CFO)

Daily Star
 9 days ago

Chief Financial Officer (CFO) The Delaware County Electric Cooperative, Inc. is hiring a full-time Chief Financial Officer. Send a letter and resume to: Mark Schneider, DCEC, PO Box 471, Delhi, NY 13753 or hand deliver to 39 Elm Street in Delhi no later than 4 pm, Thursday, 1/2/2020. The CFO provides financial and administrative leadership to the Cooperative, including being a key member of the management team working closely with the CEO/General Manager, the Board of Directors, the DCEC Finance Committee and other DCEC staff. CFO is accountable for all aspects of financial management of the Cooperative including, but not limited to, maintaining accurate and timely financial statements, conducting associated analysis and reporting and advising the CEO/General Manager on key financial matters. The position is also responsible for the direct supervision and operation of certain "back office" areas of the Cooperative, including billing, customer service, payroll, benefits administration and other operational areas as determined by the CEO/General Manager. Supervisory responsibilities include day-to-day coaching, performance reviews, and progressive discipline. Salary commensurate with qualifications and experience. For job descriptions and more information visit http://www.dce.coop/content/job-openings. DCEC is an equal opportunity employer and provider, and complies with all federal and state laws.

