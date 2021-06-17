SPECIAL EDUCATION TEACHER (Mul...

SPECIAL EDUCATION TEACHER (Multiple Positions) Effective September 1, 2021: Unadilla Valley CSD is seeking Special Education teachers. Qualifications include New York State certification in Special Education, required with Dual Certification preferred in the areas of Social Studies 7-12 or English 7-12. Salary is commensurate with experience and benefits are per the UVFA Teacher's Contract. Resumes and applications will be accepted until the positions are filled. CUSTODIAL WORKER Effective Immediately: Unadilla Valley CSD is seeking a Custodial Worker Full Time (Second Shift). Benefits and rate of pay are per the CSEA Contract. Applications will be accepted until the position is filled. To apply, please fill out an application under "Employment Opportunities" on the school website at www.uvstorm.org. Applications are also available in the district office. BUS DRIVER Effective Immediately: Unadilla Valley CSD is seeking a Bus Driver- 10 Month Position (Approximately 4 hours/day). Qualified candidates must possess a CDL license. Benefits and rate of pay are per the CSEA Contract. Applications will be accepted until the position is filled. Please apply for the positions listed above via the links on the school website under "Employment Opportunities" or these positions. Questions? Please contact Valerie Doliver at (607) 847-7500, ext. 1131. SUBSTITUTES NEEDED! 2021-2022 School Year: Substitute Teachers, Substitute Teacher Aides, Substitute Bus Drivers, Substitute Bus Attendants, Substitute Custodial Workers, Substitute Food Service Helpers, Substitute RN, and Substitute LPN. Applications are available on the school website and are also available in the district office. Questions? Please contact Sharon White at (607) 847-7500, ext. 1134. Bus Drivers Needed! 2021-2022 School Year Qualified candidates must possess a CDL license. Rate of pay and benefits are per Applications are available on the school website. Please contact Valerie Doliver at (607)847-7500, ext. 1131 with any questions.