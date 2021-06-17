Roxbury Central School Roxbury...
Roxbury Central School Roxbury Central School is currently accepting applications for the following anticipated positions beginning with the 2021-2022 school year: Certified Family&Consumer Sciences CTE Teacher Certified Agriculture CTE Teacher Certified Building Trades CTE Teacher Certified Technology CTE Teacher Certified Business CTE Teacher Full-time Bus Drivers Substitutes in all areas Applications may be submitted online at www.olasjobs.org/southern or in writing by June 18, 2021 to: Jeffrey J. Bennett, Superintendent ROXBURY CENTRAL SCHOOL 53729 State Hwy. 30 Roxbury, NY 12474 EOE.marketplace.thedailystar.com