Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Roxbury, NY

Roxbury Central School Roxbury...

Daily Star
 9 days ago

Roxbury Central School Roxbury Central School is currently accepting applications for the following anticipated positions beginning with the 2021-2022 school year: Certified Family&Consumer Sciences CTE Teacher Certified Agriculture CTE Teacher Certified Building Trades CTE Teacher Certified Technology CTE Teacher Certified Business CTE Teacher Full-time Bus Drivers Substitutes in all areas Applications may be submitted online at www.olasjobs.org/southern or in writing by June 18, 2021 to: Jeffrey J. Bennett, Superintendent ROXBURY CENTRAL SCHOOL 53729 State Hwy. 30 Roxbury, NY 12474 EOE.

marketplace.thedailystar.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Roxbury, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Education
News Break
Agriculture
Related
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Harris makes highly anticipated trip to border

Vice President Harris on Friday made a closely watched trip to the southern border, where she met with border agents and young migrants and doubled down on the need to focus on the reason people are making the journey to the U.S. from Mexico and Central America. Harris traveled to...
Georgia StatePosted by
The Hill

Department of Justice sues Georgia over voting law

The Department of Justice is suing the state of Georgia over its controversial new law imposing a number of restrictions on voting, Attorney General Merrick Garland announced Friday. "Today, the Department of Justice is suing the state of Georgia," Garland said. “Our complaint alleges that recent changes to Georgia's election...
Aerospace & DefensePosted by
Reuters

Watershed U.S. UFO report does not rule out extraterrestrial origin

June 25 (Reuters) - A U.S. government report on UFOs issued on Friday said defense and intelligence analysts lack sufficient data to determine the nature of mysterious flying objects observed by American military pilots including whether they are advanced earthly technologies, atmospherics or of an extraterrestrial origin. The unclassified nine-page...
Aerospace & DefensePosted by
CBS News

Virgin Galactic receives FAA approval to blast passengers into space

Virgin Galactic finally has the federal government's approval to start launching customers into space from New Mexico. Richard Branson's rocket-ship company announced the Federal Aviation Administration's updated license on Friday. It's the final hurdle in Virgin Galactic's yearslong effort to send paying passengers on short space jaunts. Virgin Galactic stocks shot up 36% on news of the FAA's approval, hovering around $55 a share by late morning.