Crayfish Exposed To Antidepressants In Their Environment Behave More Boldly
When we take drugs, legal or otherwise, nature essentially takes some too. The knock-on effect isn’t direct, and if you need to take medicine it’s certainly not something to feel guilty about, but it is something that needs to be taken into account when trying to conserve our wild spaces. Medications can escape into our waterways as the result of wastewater contamination (remember London’s eel-cocaine problem?) and have all sorts of effects on wildlife, such as the dopamine-induced Daphnia magna baby boom. It's been established that pharmaceutical pollution is a thing, so the question that remains is how it changes the affected ecosystems?www.iflscience.com