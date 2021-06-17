The Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift

Once known as the red-headed stepchild of the Fast and Furious franchise, a kind of strange pit stop that lacked the series’ main stars and failed to rev up the box office, Tokyo Drift has come to be seen in a much different light in the 15 years since its initial theatrical release. It has developed a cult following that argues it is a franchise high point; director Justin Lin has gone on to direct four more Fast installments; and it eventually became so influential that many of its main characters were brought back into the fold and the entire series’ timeline was shifted to accommodate them.