The Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift

By RT Staff
Rottentomatoes.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOnce known as the red-headed stepchild of the Fast and Furious franchise, a kind of strange pit stop that lacked the series’ main stars and failed to rev up the box office, Tokyo Drift has come to be seen in a much different light in the 15 years since its initial theatrical release. It has developed a cult following that argues it is a franchise high point; director Justin Lin has gone on to direct four more Fast installments; and it eventually became so influential that many of its main characters were brought back into the fold and the entire series’ timeline was shifted to accommodate them.

editorial.rottentomatoes.com
MoviesPosted by
WDBO

Vin Diesel says 'Fast and Furious' saga planning an ending

LOS ANGELES — (AP) — Vin Diesel made a mark as the street racer patriarch in the “Fast and Furious” franchise, but the storyline starring his longstanding character will soon come to an end. Diesel said in an interview Thursday with The Associated Press that the “Fast and Furious” saga...
Movies/Film

Mark Wahlberg and Director Antoine Fuqua Were Blindsided by News That ‘Infinite’ Would Debut on Paramount+

As Hollywood struggled to survive during the pandemic era, one tactic seems to have become commonplace: studios making big announcements about how and where films are going to debut. But the controversial aspect of that tactic is that those decision have frequently been made without giving enough of a heads-up to the directors and stars who are affected by those announcements.
MoviesComplex

‘Ip Man’ Star Donnie Yen Joins Cast of ‘John Wick 4’

Deadline has learned that Donnie Yen has been cast in John Wick 4. Yen will play an old friend of Wick, played by Keanu Reeves, who not only share a similar history, but also many of the same enemies. His previous stateside credits include 2020’s Mulan, xXx: Return of Xander Cage, and Rogue One: A Star Wars Story. He’s also popularly known as the star of the Ip Man franchise.
MoviesGamespot

Vin Diesel Talks About Why The Main Fast & Furious Series Is Ending

The Fast & Furious franchise is approaching the finish line. Series star Vin Diesel told The Associated Press that the "saga" will come to an end after two more movies, though the wider "Fast and Furious cinematic universe" will go on. He also explained his reasoning for ending the series, which is something he's been discussing since 2017.
Video Gamescomicon.com

Franchise Expansion (Or Implosion): ‘The Fast And The Furious: Tokyo Drift’

Franchise Expansion (or Implosion) is a column that looks at franchises that have new installments or releases forthcoming. In looking at a franchise, each entry in a franchise will be given a review and then be examined as part of the bigger franchise. (i.e., Was this sequel a worthy expansion of this franchise or was it an implosion of sorts?)
MoviesPosted by
CinemaBlend

The Best Dominic Toretto Moments In The Fast And Furious Movies So Far

Whether he’s taking life “one quarter mile at a time,” drinking any beer as long as it’s a Corona, or putting his skin on the line to protect his ever-growing family, Dominic Toretto has had his fair share of great moments ever since Vin Diesel brought the on-screen badass to life in 2001’s The Fast and the Furious. While not always the easiest person to deal with in the franchise, Dom has always been the linchpin of the series, the glue that keeps everyone together, and the bridge that makes complete strangers into “familia.”
MoviesCarscoops

Fast And Furious Franchise To Finish After 11th Film

The ninth installment in the Fast and Furious franchise will be released on June 25 in the U.S. but it will not be the final film in the saga. During a recent interview with The Associated Press while promoting F9, Vin Diesel revealed that there are two more films in the works, suggesting that they could be released in 2023 and 2024.
Moviesfemalefirst.co.uk

Jordana Brewster relishes Fast & Furious action scenes

Jordana Brewster prefers being at the centre of the action as Mia Toretto in the 'Fast & Furious' films. Jordana Brewster loves being part of the action in the ‘Fast & Furious’ films. The 41-year-old actress plays Mia Toretto in the high-speed action franchise and enjoys looking back on the...
LifestylePosted by
CarBuzz.com

This $580,000 Watch Pays Tribute To Fast & Furious

Nothing screams grass-roots street racing like a multi-million dollar Hollywood movie franchise and a $580k wristwatch. If you've been in a conscious state for the past two decades, you'll probably have heard of the Fast 'n Furious movie franchise. These films have romanticized and popularized the car modification and illegal street racing scene for years, and have made stars out of cars such as the Toyota Supra and Dodge Charger. These movies are adored by millions, and many brands have jumped on board in recent years to share in the limelight. One such brand is Jacob & Co. a luxury watchmaker which recently launched a $580,000 limited edition watch celebrating the 20th anniversary of the Fast & Furious franchise.
Movieswegotthiscovered.com

Jason Statham’s New Movie Is A Huge Hit On Streaming

Over the last decade, Jason Statham‘s star has ascended to arguably its highest point ever, thanks largely to his involvement in a string of big budget blockbusters. For one, he took second billing behind Sylvester Stallone in all three entries in the Expendables franchise, which combined to earn over $800 million at the box office.
MoviesPosted by
UPI News

Vin Diesel, cast: 'F9' evolves 'Fast and Furious' characters

LOS ANGELES, June 22 (UPI) -- Vin Diesel said that when he began 2001's The Fast and the Furious, he never imagined that his character, Dominic Toretto, or he, would become a father. The 53-year-old actor now has a 13-year-old daughter and 10-year-old son. The Fate of the Furious introduced...
Moviesfilmdaily.co

‘Vin Diesel’ Movie Watch! “Fast and Furious 9′ ‘F9’ Online

Do you know what about ‘’F9’’? This is not a computer comment, which is a popular super hit movie with the sequel shotcut‘’Fast & Furious 9’’ 2021, People can watch Fast and Furious 9 full movie streaming online free just follow very easy steps. So, don’t miss watching Fast & Furious 9 2021.
MoviesPosted by
CarBuzz.com

Watch Han Drive Toyota GR Supra Stars In Fast & Furious 9

Fast & Furious films may not be renowned for compelling storylines, but Fast 9 has plenty of plot twists that shake up the franchise. Not only does Vin Diesel's Dominic Toretto have a brother that has conveniently never been mentioned before, but Han somehow survived the crash that seemingly killed him in Tokyo Drift.
Moviesmoviehole.net

Fast & Furious 10 : All the latest on the NEXT sequel!

With “F9 : The Fast Saga” (aka “Fast & Furious 9”) shifting gears to park this week, fans will no doubt be clamoring for news about the next film in the saga. While it’s obviously very early days, there’s enough intel out there to offer rev-heads a clue or two about what to expect.