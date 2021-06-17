Cancel
Between 2 Courtyards House by eben in Indonesia

architectureartdesigns.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEben has completed the Between 2 Courtyards House project in Jakarta, Indonesia. This is a luxurious contemporary dwelling with a clean, open design that makes use of beautifully landscaped courtyards in the center of its design. The home spans across two levels and offers almost 6,000 square feet of luxurious living spaces.

www.architectureartdesigns.com
Worldeturbonews.com

Indonesia Tourism sees opening of Arasatu Villas and Sanctuary

The Governor of Kalimantan Timur, H.E. Dr. Ir. H. Isran Noor; M. Si., the Bupati (Local Premier) of Kabupaten Berau; Hj. Sri Juniarsih Mas; and their tourism department delegations were joined by H.E. Nico Barito, the Seychelles Special Envoy to ASEAN; and Alain St.Ange, the President of the African Tourism Board and Secretary General of FORSEAA (Forum of Small Medium Economic Africa Asean) to mark the formal opening of the Arasatu Villas and Sanctuary on the pristine Maratua Island.
Energy Industryshalemarkets.com

Eni in pact with SKK Migas for exploration in Indonesia

By Nermina Kulovic Eni has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with SKK Migas for cooperation on exploration activities in Indonesia. The post Eni in pact with SKK Migas for exploration in Indonesia appeared first…. …. For more great articles: Offshore Energy Today.
MarketsBusiness Insider

Indonesia Trade Surplus Increases In May

(RTTNews) - Indonesia's trade surplus increased in May, figures from Statistics Indonesia showed on Tuesday. The trade surplus increased to $2.36 billion in May from $2.01 million a year ago. Economists had expected a surplus of $2.3 billion. In April, the trade surplus was $2.28 billion. Exports grew 58.76 percent...
TechnologyLight Reading

Cautious start to 5G in spectrum-starved Indonesia

Led by Telkomsel, Indonesian operators have begun rolling out limited 5G deployments in the face of a severe spectrum shortage. The market leader launched 5G in a handful of mostly upmarket locations in Jakarta on May 27, utilizing a just-released 20MHz allocation of 2.3GHz spectrum. It is offering both mobile...
CarsPosted by
Reuters

Indonesia motorbike sales jump in May

JAKARTA, June 18 (Reuters) - Indonesia motorbike sales jumped 1,065.67% on an annual basis in May to 254,710 units, returning to pre-pandemic levels, the Indonesia Motorcycle Industry Association said on Friday, citing data from the government. (Reporting by Tabita Diela; Editing by Gayatri Suroyo and Ed Davoes)
Businessfinextra.com

Line launches smartphone bank in Indonesia

Line has launched its third digital bank in South East Asia under a partnership with PT Bank KEB Hana Indonesia. The Indonesian launch of the smartphone-only bank follows similar successful outings in Thailan and Taiwan. The strategic partnership between Line and Hana Bank Indonesia began in October 2018, when Line...
Worldthedefensepost.com

Indonesia Purchasing Eight Frigates From Italy

Fincantieri has signed a contract with Indonesia’s Ministry of Defense to supply six FREMM multipurpose frigates and two used Maestrale class frigates to the country’s armed forces, the Italian shipbuilder revealed earlier this month. The purchase addresses Indonesia’s mounting concerns over its ability to defend its maritime territories. It also...
WorldPhys.org

New epiphytic orchid species found in Indonesia

Tuberolabium is a genus of epiphytic flowering plants from the orchid family, Orchidaceae. The genus comprises of monopodial epiphytes that produce pendent, many- and small-flowered inflorescences. In October 2019, an unidentified epiphytic orchid was collected in the Mountain Masigit area, West Java, Indonesia and has subsequently been cultivated. After detailed...
Public HealthPosted by
Reuters

Indonesia reports 9,944 new coronavirus daily infections

JAKARTA, June 16 (Reuters) - Indonesia reported 9,944 new coronavirus infections on Wednesday, its highest daily number of new cases since Feb. 22, with 196 new deaths. Indonesia’s total infections are 1,937,652, with 53,476 fatalities overall, according to data from its COVID-19 task force. (Reporting by Fransiska Nangoy; Editing by Martin Petty)
Educationilo.org

Indonesia is committed to eliminate child labour in the country

Indonesia is committed to step up its actions to eliminate child labour in the country. To date, more than 140,000 children have been withdrawn from child labour since 2008 and child labour free zones have been established across the country. Ida Fauziyah, Indonesian Minister of Manpower, presented the progresses made by Indonesian in the elimination of child labour during the commemoration of the World Day Against Child Labour on 12 June.
Economyjohnmenadue.com

Facing a taxing time in Indonesia

There are no EFTPOS machines on the benches of Indonesia’s traditional markets. All deals are cash, rupiah notes grubby from the soiled roots of shallots pulled hours earlier. Some markets are undercover with separate counters. Others are makeshift, sellers staking space on pavements, latecomers spilling onto streets. Crowds are so...
Environmentearth.com

Why are volcanoes in Indonesia so dangerous?

The Indonesian island chain was created by volcanism caused by one of Earth’s plates sliding beneath another. The Indonesian islands themselves are the tops of volcanoes rising from the ocean. Magma produced by volcanoes varies greatly in composition, depending on the Earth’s mantle at the location where the magma is...
Public Healthnextbigfuture.com

COVID Surging in Indonesia and Global Vaccination

Indonesia’s health ministry reported over 12000 weekly COVID cases last week but these are underreported infection rates. Health restrictions and travel bans are being ignored and COVID testing is underfunded. Indonesian COVID vaccination rates are below 5% and Indonesia is using the less effective Chinese COVID vaccine. It is expected that Indonesia is building up to the level of the Indian COVID surge.
Worldtradefinanceanalytics.com

Germany to fund Indonesia green development

The German government agreed to provide nearly $71 million for the government of Indonesia to develop 16 projects for sustainable development. If you are an existing subscriber please sign in to read this article in full. — Sign up for a free trial. Take a trial to Trade Finance and...
Visual Artarchitizer.com

The Cultural Courtyard // Bangkok Project Studio

Kui people are an ethnic group in Surin, north-eastern Thailand. For many centuries, members of a Kui family have always included both humans and elephants. A Kui house features the space for humans, and the space for elephants—right under the same roof.Once fertile, the forest of Surin was extensively destroyed for commercial purposes in the last half-century.
StocksBusiness Insider

Lower Open Anticipated For Indonesia Stock Market

(RTTNews) - The Indonesia stock market on Tuesday snapped the two-day losing streak in which it had fallen more than 25 points or 0.4 percent. The Jakarta Composite Index now sits just beneath the 6,090-point plateau although it's looking at a red light again on Wednesday. The global forecast for the Asian markets is soft ahead of the FOMC statement later today. The European markets were up and the U.S. bourses were down and the Asian markets figure to follow the latter lead. The JCI finished slightly higher on Tuesday following mixed performances from the financial shares, resource stocks and cement companies. For the day, the index rose 8.65 points or 0.14 percent to finish at 6,089.04 after trading between 6,051.25 and 6,091.37. Among the actives, Bank Danamon Indonesia tumbled 1.75 percent, while Bank CIMB Niaga skidded 1.06 percent, Bank Negara Indonesia shed 0.45 percent, Bank Central Asia advanced 0.94 percent, Bank Mandiri collected 0.80 percent, Bank Rakyat Indonesia plunged 2.76 percent, Indosat surrendered 2.17 percent, Indocement retreated 1.76 percent, Semen Indonesia rose 0.25 percent, Indofood Suskes fell 0.40 percent, United Tractors tumbled 2.00 percent, Astra International sank 0.48 percent, Astra Agro Lestari tanked 2.35 percent, Aneka Tambang lost 2.07 percent, Vale Indonesia surrendered 1.24 percent, Timah plummeted 2.22 percent and Bumi Resources was unchanged.
Environmentnewsecuritybeat.org

Indonesia is Facing a Plastic Waste Emergency

This blog originally appeared on ChinaDialogue and is part of the Turning the Tide on Plastic Waste in Asia project that is led by the China Environment Forum and Institute of Developing Economies. Attempts to reduce the amount of waste flowing into the ocean from Indonesia are having limited success.
BusinessBusiness Insider

Indonesia Holds Key Interest Rate Steady

(RTTNews) - Indonesia's central bank left its key interest rates unchanged on Thursday, citing a subdued inflation outlook and expectations of a sustained economic recovery. The board of governors decided to hold the the BI 7-Day reverse repo rate at 3.50 percent, the Bank Indonesia said in a statement. That was in line with economists' expectations.