Between 2 Courtyards House by eben in Indonesia

(RTTNews) - The Indonesia stock market on Tuesday snapped the two-day losing streak in which it had fallen more than 25 points or 0.4 percent. The Jakarta Composite Index now sits just beneath the 6,090-point plateau although it's looking at a red light again on Wednesday. The global forecast for the Asian markets is soft ahead of the FOMC statement later today. The European markets were up and the U.S. bourses were down and the Asian markets figure to follow the latter lead. The JCI finished slightly higher on Tuesday following mixed performances from the financial shares, resource stocks and cement companies. For the day, the index rose 8.65 points or 0.14 percent to finish at 6,089.04 after trading between 6,051.25 and 6,091.37. Among the actives, Bank Danamon Indonesia tumbled 1.75 percent, while Bank CIMB Niaga skidded 1.06 percent, Bank Negara Indonesia shed 0.45 percent, Bank Central Asia advanced 0.94 percent, Bank Mandiri collected 0.80 percent, Bank Rakyat Indonesia plunged 2.76 percent, Indosat surrendered 2.17 percent, Indocement retreated 1.76 percent, Semen Indonesia rose 0.25 percent, Indofood Suskes fell 0.40 percent, United Tractors tumbled 2.00 percent, Astra International sank 0.48 percent, Astra Agro Lestari tanked 2.35 percent, Aneka Tambang lost 2.07 percent, Vale Indonesia surrendered 1.24 percent, Timah plummeted 2.22 percent and Bumi Resources was unchanged.