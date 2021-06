One woman's quest to escape the tyranny of Louisiana's insane insect population... I'm a horse girl and I have a small hobby horse farm with six horses on-premise. After an overly soggy spring followed by sudden intense heat, the bugs seem to be on steroids right now. Well, I'm not going to take it! I want to wear shorts in public without being embarrassed about the constellation of bug bites on display. I want to come in from the barn each night and not have to treat a plethora of new wounds. I got bit on the arse so hard the other day by a horsefly, I swear I had a third butt cheek by the time I made it into the house to shower. Enough is enough!