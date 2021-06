NEW YORK, NY (June 14, 2021) –BMI (Broadcast Music, Inc.), in collaboration with the BMI Foundation (BMIF), is proud to announce six young classical composers, ages 18 to 27, as winners of the 69th Annual BMI Student Composer Awards. Each year these awards recognize superior musical compositional ability with educational scholarships totaling $20,000. This year’s group of talented composers were showcased across BMI’s and BMIF’s digital platforms in honor of their outstanding accomplishments. To learn more about the winners, listen to their compositions, watch an exclusive performance from 2019’s BMI Student Composer winner Liam Kaplan, read fun facts on the history of the awards and more, visit: https://www.bmi.com/sca2021.