Biden-Putin summit: What they accomplished

 8 days ago
GENEVA (AP) —Presidents Joe Biden and Vladimir Putin of Russia spent more than three hours discussing issues Wednesday at their summit in Geneva. They ticked through their respective lists so quickly and in such “excruciating detail,” Biden says, that they looked at each other and thought, “OK, what next?”. The...

Hays, Kansas Online News Source: News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. The most-read news website in northwest Kansas. Member: Associated Press. Member: Kansas Press Association. Member: Kansas Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.

Presidential Election
Capitol
Afghanistan
POTUS
Politics
U.S. Politics
Elections
Switzerland
International Relations
Joe Biden, the anti-Sorkin

Send tips | Subscribe here | Email Alex | Email Tina. Welcome to POLITICO’s West Wing Playbook, your guide to the people and power centers in the Biden administration. With help from Allie Bice and Daniel Payne. After 12 straight years of larger-than-life personalities in the Oval Office, JOE BIDEN...
Newsweek

Can Biden and Putin Ease Nuclear Dangers Like Reagan and Gorbachev? | Opinion

At the recent Geneva Summit, President Joe Biden and Russian President Vladimir Putin issued a joint declaration containing strong echoes of Ronald Reagan and Mikhail Gorbachev. It "reaffirm[ed] the principle that a nuclear war cannot be won and must never be fought," and committed Russia and the U.S. to "an integrated bilateral Strategic Stability Dialogue in the near future that will be deliberate and robust."
Pence 'Proud' of His Jan 6 Actions Despite Criticism From Trump

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Former U.S. Vice President Mike Pence on Thursday said he was proud of his decision to approve the certification of Democrat Joe Biden's victory in the 2020 presidential race, pushing back against fierce criticism from former President Donald Trump. Pence was in the U.S. Capitol on Jan....
Biden says he is testing Putin. The answer will come in Syria.

“We’ll find out within the next six months to a year whether or not we actually have a strategic dialogue that matters,” President Biden said last week following his first summit meeting with Vladimir Putin. In fact, the answer may be known much sooner than that. Among the issues Mr. Biden raised with the Russian ruler was Syria — and in particular, the reauthorization of a humanitarian aid corridor run by the United Nations that is crucial to providing food, medicine and coronavirus vaccinations to 2.8 million people, most of them women and children. Moscow is hinting it may block the U.N. Security Council resolution needed to keep the aid flowing after July 10, triggering a dire humanitarian crisis. If he is interested in cooperation with Mr. Biden, one of the simplest and easiest things Mr. Putin could do is relax that position. So far, he hasn’t.
Pence defends his Jan. 6 actions in speech that also likened Trump to Reagan

Former vice president Mike Pence on Thursday defended his actions on Jan. 6, telling a Republican crowd that it would have been unconstitutional to reject electoral votes already certified by the states, as former president Donald Trump had falsely suggested Pence had the power to do. In a speech Thursday...
The remarkable party loyalty that propelled Joe Biden to the White House

It was very clear by about the middle of 2019 that the candidate who had the best shot at winning the Democratic presidential nomination was named “whoever is most likely to defeat Donald Trump.” Over and over, both polling and conversations made clear that this was a critical priority for Democratic voters and, over and over, polling and conversations revealed that Joe Biden was believed to be that candidate. Lots of Democrats preferred people like Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.), but they were generally both comfortable with Biden and focused on booting Trump from office.
France and Germany want EU summit with Vladimir Putin

France and Germany have suggested inviting Vladimir Putin to a summit with the EU as part of a broader reset of the bloc’s relations with Russia. The proposal from Emmanuel Macron and Angela Merkel comes after Joe Biden’s Geneva summit with the Russian president, and supporters of the idea argue that European leaders can deliver the same direct messages about Russian behaviour while keeping the door open to compromise and cooperation.
Trump calls Michigan GOP-backed 2020 election investigation that confirmed Biden’s win a ‘cover up’

Former President Donald Trump labeled the Michigan state Senate’s election investigation that confirmed President Joe Biden’s victory a “cover up" Thursday. Trump, who acknowledged Monday that he hasn’t conceded the November race, ridiculed the state Senate Oversight Committee's investigation, the results of which were announced a day before. He called...
Britain shows Biden how to deal with Russian aggression

The British government remains far too comfortable with the presence of Russian illicit finance on its soil. However, on Wednesday, Britain educated the Biden administration on how to deal with Russian aggression. The lesson came via the Royal Navy's deployment of its Type-45 air defense destroyer, the HMS Defender, within...
Russian General Defends Right to Use Nuclear Weapons if Existence of State Is Threatened

Russian President Vladimir Putin and President Joe Biden agreed nuclear war isn't a viable option, but Russia hasn't completely taken the option off the table. On Wednesday, General of the Army Valery Gerasimov, chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces, raised concerns about the development of weapons blurring lines during the Moscow International Security Conference on Wednesday. He stressed the need for treaties to keep nuclear weapons in check and categorized Russia's nuclear arsenal as being "purely defensive."