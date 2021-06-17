Introducing the July 2021 issue of Jazzwise, featuring Tomorrow’s Warriors and Bill Evans

The tag of a ‘heritage band’ has become something of a double-edged sword. On one hand, we should respect those acts who have been there and done it - the ones who laid down the foundations for every new talent that followed. But on the other, so many of those legends who have twenty, thirty years or more on the clock become stale - stuck in their own boxes, grumbling about everything new or exciting that dares take a peek into their world.