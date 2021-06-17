Introducing the July 2021 issue of Jazzwise, featuring Tomorrow’s Warriors and Bill Evans
Tomorrow's Warriors: 30 Years of Super Charging British Jazz | Bill Evans: Sunday at the Village Vanguard at 60 | Rosie Frater-Taylor: Jazz Folk Bloom. Jazzwise magazine's July issue is out now with a cover feature on the pioneering founders of Tomorrow's Warriors, Gary Crosby and Janine Irons, as they mark 30 years of their extraordinary jazz education work that's shaped British jazz into the global force it is today.