Lighthouse Ministries' Jamie Szittai White a Twenty Under 40! honoree
35, Director of Higher Education, Lighthouse Ministries. What’s the most challenging part(s) of your job? How do you tackle these obstacles?. Working with students is always challenging, but that makes it more rewarding when they accomplish their goals. I love seeing students find what they enjoy and opening their eyes to education. Because I love education, my passion can help fuel excitement for the students I teach and advise.www.indeonline.com