Martin Whitmarsh was back where he belonged last weekend. Well, he was in the Austin Formula 1 paddock. If he was back where he truly belonged he’d have been in the McLaren garage. But CEO of Aston Martin is probably the next-best thing for a man who would have bled for his beloved former team had it been required during his 25 years in Woking.

MOTORSPORTS ・ 11 DAYS AGO