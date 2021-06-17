Teen Writes Comprehensive History Of Kings Island

Though Kings Island's history spans nearly 50 years, the Mason, Ohio, amusement park has never been the subject of a comprehensive telling of its story. That changed earlier this year with the publication of Kings Island: A Ride Through Time. More interesting, perhaps, than stories about the park's founding by Taft Broadcasting; the visit from TV's The Brady Bunch; or the various thrill rides that have drawn countless visitors over the decades is the fact that its author has been alive for a mere fraction of Kings Island's existence.