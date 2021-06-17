CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Books & Literature

A new book is spotlighting 95 pioneering women of electronic music

mixmag.net
 2021-06-17

Cover picture for the articleA new book documenting the women who drove electronic music forward is set to be released next month. A Short History of Electronic Music and its Women Protagonists by Johann Merrich will be available on July 1, spotlighting 95 composers from across the globe and their contributions to electronic music’s development...

mixmag.net

Comments / 0

Related
ajournalofmusicalthings.com

Let’s give credit to three unsung pioneers of music.

[This was my weekly column for GlobalNews.ca and was adapted from the much more in-depth Ongoing History of New Music program/podcast on the subject. Check out Unsung Heroes of Music on any plaftform. – AC]. Chances are you’ve never heard the name Vasili Arkhipov, but he could be the reason...
MUSIC
wnky.com

Sunrise Spotlight – Moonshine & Music

On Today’s Sunrise Spotlight brought to you by German American Bank, Emily Cosby joins us live in-studio to talk about the Center for Courageous Kid’s upcoming fundraiser, Moonshine & Music. For more info, click here. You can also call their office at (270) 618-2900, and ask for Sarah Keltner.
MUSIC
musicconnection.com

Book Review: Carpenters: The Musical Legacy

This biography of one of the most enduring and endeared recording artists in history—the Carpenters—is told for the first time from the perspective of Richard Carpenter, through more than 100 hours of exclusive interviews and some 200 photographs from the artist’s personal archive, many never published. This nicely illustrated book...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Delia Derbyshire
magneticmag.com

Spotlight: How Music Data is Changing Artists’ Careers

Making it in the music business has always been tough, but the internet has made it even tougher. With over 60,000 tracks uploaded to Spotify each day, every artist’s new release is competing with nearly 100 million others for attention. In short – good luck getting discovered. Instead of turning...
INTERNET
University of Cincinnati News Record

‘A View from the Edge’: CCM student concert to highlight pioneering music styles

Liam Kornoely spent his high school career as the principal trumpet player at Jenison High School near Grand Rapids, Michigan. Writing and composing music has been a part of his repertoire since seventh grade. Now, as a second-year composition student at the University of Cincinnati's College-Conservatory of Music (CCM), he can showcase his work along with five other student composers at "A View from the Edge" on Oct. 25.
CINCINNATI, OH
afropop.org

The Nyege Nyege Villa: East African Hub of the Electronic Music Underground

In 2018, the renowned music journal Fact boldly claimed that “the world’s best electronic music festival is in Uganda.” In only a few years, Nyege Nyege has indeed become one of the hottest artistic hubs in East Africa, birthing two music labels that propelled local scenes across the globe, such as Ugandan acholitronix or Tanzanian singeli. At the heart of this explosive universe lies a big house, known as “the villa,” that almost constantly vibrates with sounds as musicians from the region and beyond tirelessly produce, exchange skills, and frenetically party until dawn. Despite reducing the villa’s bubbling flow, COVID-19 didn’t silence it, and the house kept on nurturing its community of underground musicians. In this episode, we hear from producer Basile Koechlin who met at the villa some of the current residents and other members of the Nyege Nyege nebula. Through a patchwork of stories, soundscapes, and fresh musical releases, we hear more about this unique and strange place that came to host and generate a crucial part of underground electronic music production in East Africa.
MUSIC
djmag.com

Carl Cox launches scholarship to support young electronic music artists

Brighton music college WaterBear has teamed up with Carl Cox to award a scholarship to an Electronic Music & Business student. Earlier this year, WaterBear college announced that one enrolled student would recieve a scholarship and £15,000 in order to help support their music projects and career goals as part of the BA (hons) Electronic Music & Business course.
EDUCATION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Electronic Music#House Music#Black Women#Spotlighting#New Edition#European#Italian
mixmag.net

​Club Glow showcase in The Lab LDN: Borai, Denham Audio, Mani Festo & LMajor

The Lab LDN is Mixmag and Coors’ weekly live stream, powered by Void Acoustics, where we showcase the finest DJs direct from our world famous office party. On Friday, November 5, we’re excited to host a Club Glow showcase. Get guestlist here. Comprising of Bristol’s Borai, Rupture boss Mani Festo,...
MUSIC
djmag.com

How Kate Bush’s ‘Hounds Of Love’ influenced the evolution of electronic music

There is a tendency to view electronic music pioneers as outliers working on the edges of the musical landscape, undiscovered geniuses blazing a trail that will only be appreciated long after they shuffle off this mortal coil. Understandable as this is — who, frankly, doesn’t love an undiscovered genius? — the truth is a little more complicated. Musical history shows that for every Maryanne Amacher, there is a Jean-Michel Jarre; for every unknown electronic trailblazer, there is a break-out star who hid their innovation in plain view.
MUSIC
mixmag.net

Anthony Naples announces new EP, ‘Club Pez’

New York City-based producer and selector Anthony Naples has announced the release of his new EP, ‘Club Pez’. It follows the release of his new album ‘Chameleon’. The compilation, consisting of five tunes, will be his first dance music EP since the release of his two-tracker OTT/ZTL in 2018. It...
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Books & Literature
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Country
India
Country
Japan
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Amazon
Westerly Sun

“Women Trailblazers in Music”

PROVIDENCE — Judith Lynn Stillman, an award-winning Rhode Island-based pianist and composer once hailed by Wynton Marsalis as "a consummate artist," was a busy woman during the pandemic. The musician is now a filmmaker. Remotely, during the pandemic, Stillman produced "Women Trailblazers in Music," an effort she calls a “quarantine”...
PROVIDENCE, RI
mixmag.net

New short film series is showcasing Black music history in Manchester

A new series of short films celebrating Black contributions to music in Manchester is being released by Rhythm Lab Records. The Manchester-based record label is launching a short series that will explore and celebrate the contribution of Black creatives and practitioners in the city's rich music scene, all to mark Black History Month.
MUSIC
Fort Wayne Journal Gazette

Weekender Spotlight Q&A: Singer Davy Knowles talks music, new album

Singer-songwriter Davy Knowles will perform Saturday at Baker Street Centre, 323 W. Baker St., in the space formerly known as C2G Music Hall. The guitarist was born on the Isle of Man, an island between Ireland and England, and is now based in Chicago. His band Back Door Slam had two albums in Billboard's Blues charts after starting in 2007. Knowles last week released his third solo album, “What Happens Next.” The album is described as a departure from his usual take on blues and Americana.
MUSIC
mixmag.net

Tim Sweeney's Beats in Space is moving to Apple Music

Tim Sweeney is bringing his Beats In Space show to Apple Music 1. The iconic mix show, which typically sees a one hour mix from Sweeney and an additional hour from a guest, is relaunching today on Apple Music - with the first guest, Planningtorock. The long-running show came about...
MUSIC
mixmag.net

Ploy announces new label, Deaf Test

Ploy has announced the first release on his newly minted label Deaf Test, new EP 'Rayhana'. The three-tracker will be the debut on the DJ and producer's, real name Sam Smith, brand new label - and will see him delving into broken beats and vocal-led production. Read this next: Ploy...
MUSIC
mixmag.net

A new documentary is celebrating the origins of rave and club culture

New documentary, All We Wanna Do Is Dance, is ready for launch in the coming weeks, although filmmakers are now asking for help funding its release. The film highlights the early era of rave and tackles issues surrounding the onset movement of acid house in the late 80s such as police raids “in an age of discrimination".
MOVIES
mixmag.net

Love In The Endz are releasing their debut celebratory compilation

London based Love In The Endz are releasing their debut compilation ‘Amor Na Endz’ which is split into two halves, ‘Dia' & 'Noite’- representing both day and night sounds. Love In The Endz are a London-based collective started over the lockdown, created by Blue Canariñho, a Liverpool born visual artist,...
MUSIC

Comments / 0

Community Policy