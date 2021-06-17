Cancel
Seattle, WA

Sasquatch Strength Opening First Kirkland Location

By Sasquatch Strength
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSeattle-based fitness concept branches out to uncharted territory with continued expansion plans. Located at Lake Street and Center Way, close to Marine Park, the Kirkland gym is owned and operated by Brandon Kissinger. Kissinger was a medic in Afghanistan and came back and worked at a hospital for about 10 years. He also was a regional security manager in the state of Washington and is currently finishing his MBA. He has been working out at Sasquatch Strength for about three and a half years and says everything about how they approach fitness is great. He likes that they try to keep locations small in terms of membership size. He also thinks the programing is great because there’s purpose behind every workout. The Kirkland location will be the first of 10 locations Kissinger will open with Sasquatch Strength, as the franchisee has plans to open locations in Tacoma Lake and the Olympia area.

