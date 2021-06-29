Convicted Felon From Washington, D.C Pleads Guilty to Illegal Possession of Loaded Firearm

Sherman Evans Jr., a/k/a “Face Evans”, age 33, of Washington, D.C., pleaded guilty yesterday to being a felon in possession of a firearm.

The guilty plea was announced by Acting United States Attorney for the District of Maryland Jonathan F. Lenzner; Special Agent in Charge Timothy Jones of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) Baltimore Field Division; and Chief Malik Aziz of the Prince George’s County Police Department (PGPD).

According to his guilty plea, on August 4, 2019 Prince George’s County Police Department officers responded to a location in Oxon Hill, Maryland for a reported shooting. Once officers arrived, officers noted that multiple vehicles were struck with bullets. Multiple 9mm shell casings were recovered on the scene. As a result of the investigation, PGPD officers identified Evans as a suspect in the shooting.

On August 5, 2019, Evans was arrested by PGPD and taken into custody. Evans informed law enforcement he used a firearm in self-defense and that the firearm he used was inside of his vehicle. Evans consented to a search of his vehicle and law enforcement discovered a loaded 9mm semi-automatic pistol. The firearm had nine 9mm cartridges in the magazine, which had a 16-round capacity.

As detailed in his plea agreement, on August 4, 2019, Evans knew he was prohibited from possessing a firearm due to a previous conviction punishable by more than one year in prison and his civil rights had not been restored.

Evans faces a maximum sentence of 10 years in prison followed by a maximum of three years of supervised release for being a felon in possession of a firearm. U.S. District Judge George J. Hazel has scheduled sentencing for October 19, 2021 at 10 a.m.