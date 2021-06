A statue of George Floyd, unveiled less than a week ago in honor of Juneteenth, has already been vandalized by white supremacists.Per HuffPost, the bust of the Brooklyn monument was defaced with black spray paint, atop of which was the name of far-right white nationalist group “Patriot Front.” The white nationalist group had already claimed responsibility for similarly vandalizing a mural honoring Floyd in Philadelphia in early June.“Patriot Front is explicit in its exclusion of people of color from its conception of pan-European identity as the authentic America,” Susan Corke, the head of SPLC’s Intelligence Project, said of the group. “And...