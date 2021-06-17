Cancel
'Exponential Growth' in COVID Cases in England

By Peter Russell
Medscape News
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe number of people infected with the SARS-CoV-2 virus in England has increased rapidly, with most infections happening in children and young adults who had not received a vaccine, latest research found. An analysis from The REal-time Assessment of Community Transmision-1 (REACT-1) study estimated that 0.15% of people had the...

www.medscape.com
Public Healthava360.com

England lockdown exit delayed by four weeks as Covid cases rise

As infections have started to rise again, the Prime Minister said he had no choice but to delay lifting remaining lockdown restrictions in England until a greater proportion of the adult population is fully vaccinated. (Subscribe: https://bit.ly/C4_News_Subscribe) Hospital admissions are up as much as 61 per cent, week-on-week, in the...
Public Healthgranthshala.com

England’s Covid case rates climb to highest level since early March

According to a new analysis, new cases of coronavirus in England have reached their highest level in more than three months. One in 10 local areas in England are now reporting rates above the threshold of 100 cases per 100,000 people, suggesting that the delta version of COVID-19 has spread across the country, especially in the North-West In.
Public HealthPosted by
The Independent

Covid: England’s R rate rises again to as high as 1.4 as surge in cases continues

The estimated Covid-19 reproduction “R” number in England has risen to between 1.2 and 1.4 - up from 1.0 to 1.2 a week ago.Department of Health and Social Care data published on Friday showed that the daily growth rate of infections in the country was estimated to be between 3 per cent and 6 per cent, up from 0 per cent to 3 per cent in the previous week.An R value between 1.2 and 1.4 means that, on average, every 10 people infected with the coronavirus will go on to infect between 12 and 14 other people.The latest figures...
Public Healthbbcgossip.com

Coronavirus: ONS survey sees Covid cases in England rise 8% to 105,000

More than 100,000 people in England are thought to have had Covid last week, the highest number since April, but there are signs the outbreak is slowing down again. Today’s Office for National Statistics report estimated that 105,000 across the country would have tested positive last week but this figure nudged up by only eight per cent compared to a near-doubling the week before, when it hit 96,800.
Public HealthThe Guardian

Covid cases in England doubling every 11 days as Delta takes hold

Covid-19 cases are rising exponentially across England driven by younger and mostly unvaccinated age groups, according to scientists. A study commissioned by the government found that infections increased by 50% between 3 May and 7 June, coinciding with the rise of the Delta coronavirus variant that is now dominant in the UK.
Public Healthwopular.com

Young, Unvaccinated People Are Driving Covid Growth In England, Study Suggests - Bbc.com

Young, unvaccinated people are driving Covid growth in England, study suggests bbc.comCovid cases in England doubling every 11 days as Delta variant takes hold The GuardianCovid-19 cases ‘rising exponentially in England among unvaccinated age groups’ Yahoo News UKUK COVID-19 Update: Cases 'Rising Exponentially', Mandatory NHS Jabs Divide Opinion in Medscape UK Poll MedscapeUK records 9055 new COVID-19 cases, highest since February Reuters UKView Full Coverage on Google News.
Public HealthUN News Centre

COVID-19 Delta variant has potential to make ‘epidemic curve exponentially’

The head of the UN health agency expressed concern on Friday over the COVID-19’s delta variant, which he called “the most transmissible” mutation to date. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, Director-General of the World health Organization (WHO) told journalists at a regular briefing that delta has been identified in at least 85 countries and is “spreading rapidly among unvaccinated populations”.
UEFAbordercountiesadvertizer.co.uk

England advance at Euro 2020 as confusion reigns over Billy Gilmour Covid case

England have qualified for the Euro 2020 knockout phase without kicking a ball on a chaotic day that saw Mason Mount and Ben Chilwell go into isolation after Scotland’s Billy Gilmour tested positive for coronavirus. The Scottish Football Association announced on Monday morning that the 20-year-old midfielder had returned a...
UEFAleighjournal.co.uk

England’s Gareth Southgate puzzled by implications of Billy Gilmour Covid case

Gareth Southgate is confused as to how Billy Gilmour’s positive coronavirus test appears to be having a bigger impact on England than Scotland as isolating Mason Mount and Ben Chilwell face missing the Czech Republic clash. The Scottish Football Association announced on Monday morning that the 20-year-old midfielder had tested...
Worldmumsnet.com

NHS covid app - England

I live in Scotland where we have the NHS Scotland App, which I installed on my phone 18 months ago and have never thought about or used since. I'm going on holiday to England at the end of next week and I know that there is a different app, but am curious to know how widely used it is? Should I even bother installing it on my phone before I go. I don't want try and check into our campsite and be asked to scan the app and then have to spend 10 minutes downloading it holding up the queue (my phone is a bit shit, has very little free memory, and inevitably I have crappy signal)
Public HealthPosted by
EatThis

These 5 States in Danger From New COVID Variant

Experts agree: The worst of the COVID-19 pandemic seems behind us. Nationwide, the seven-day average of new coronavirus cases has fallen from a high of over 259,000 on Jan. 8 to just over 14,000 on June 12. But there's still some serious cause for concern: The Delta variant of the coronavirus (formerly known as the Indian variant) is up to 70 percent more contagious than the first versions of the virus. And although all of the two-dose COVID vaccines have been found to be effective against it, Delta reduces the protection after one dose by almost 20%. That means people who are unvaccinated or partially vaccinated are at increased risk of catching the variant—should it become as widespread in the U.S. as it is now in Europe—and potentially being hospitalized or dying from it.
SciencePosted by
Best Life

Scientists Just Made a Startling Discovery About Vaccinated People Who Get COVID

Vaccinations give us some reassurance that we're safe from the novel coronavirus—but since no vaccine is 100 percent effective, you could still catch COVID after getting your shot(s), which is known as a breakthrough infection. However, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has said that not only are these cases very rare—as in, there's only about a 0.01 percent chance—they're also more likely to be asymptomatic or mild, which means the vaccines are working as intended. In recent months, medical experts have said that not only does the vaccine prevent you from developing severe COVID, but vaccinated people who are infected are less likely to transmit the virus. Unfortunately, scientists just recently made a new discovery about breakthrough infections that may debunk that notion. According to a new study out of the University of Washington (UW) Medicine, vaccinated people who get COVID may be more likely to spread the virus than previously believed.