Framingham, MA

Whimsy Arts & Crafts Closes After 18 Years

 9 days ago
FRAMINGHAM – Whimsy Arts and Crafts has closed after 18 years in Framingham, announced its owner Lori Karlsson yesterday, June 16. “A nurturing soul, creative haven and youthful spirit – passed away quietly on June 16th after a fifteen month battle with Covid-19. Whimsy lived 18 beautiful years in Framingham in the same place where she was born but traveled often to share her joy of crafting with surrounding communities,” wrote the owners on social media.

