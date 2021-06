Summer is here and it's time to get this party popping — literally! Growing up, freeze pops were (and still are) all the rage. Now, seeing some of our favorite liquor brands replicate our childhood summertime treat with a boozy twist is bringing us all the nostalgia and fuzzy feelings. From Truly's new Lemonade Freeze Pops to legendary pop brand FrutaPop, it's hard to keep up with all the different alcohol infused pops out there. Not to worry though. We've scoured the Internet and liquor aisles and came up with a list of the tastiest boozy freeze pops available. Tequila, rum, vodka, wine, we've found it all.