Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

Ziebart Supports Strong Franchise Demand with Growth in World Headquarters Team

By Ziebart
franchising.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLeading Vehicle Care Provider Set Up for Strong Second Half with Two Additions to Support Staff. Tom Acosta has rejoined the team as Manager, Franchise Development. Tom was with Ziebart earlier in his career serving in both Operations and Franchise Development. Tom has spent most of his career in the automotive aftermarket industry, working with both franchisors and franchisees on growing their business. “We are excited to have Tom back at Ziebart International Corporation. Tom brings solid experience and a great skill set. He will be a great addition to the Franchise Development Department and Team Ziebart,” said Dan Baker, Executive Vice President, Ziebart International Corporation.

www.franchising.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Franchisees#Digital Advertising#Digital Marketing#Digital Media#Seo#Trico Group#Marketing Team
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Business
News Break
Economy
News Break
Marketing
Related
Businessaithority.com

Salesforce Announces Global Advisory Board to Expand International Growth

Salesforce, the global leader in CRM, announced a Global Advisory Board to provide strategic guidance and support the company’s growth into new markets, deepening Salesforce’s role as a trusted digital advisor to CEOs and leaders around the world. Every company today is grappling with unforeseen issues transforming their industry. At...
BusinessPosted by
Deadline

ViacomCBS Consumer Products Promotes Three As Key Franchises Spur Growth

ViacomCBS’ expanding consumer products division Thursday promoted three key executives across its leadership team citing growth across the company’s biggest franchises including SpongeBob SquarePants, Blue’s Clues & You!, Star Trek, South Park and MTV. Lourdes Arocho has been promoted to SVP, Paramount Pictures Licensing, Global Games and Publishing for ViacomCBS...
BusinessMySanAntonio

Penetron Expands Mideast USA Sales & Technical Support Team to Keep Pace with Growth

EAST SETAUKET, N.Y. (PRWEB) June 24, 2021. On June 14, 2021, Penetron announced the appointment of Alex Jauregui as Account Manager in the Mideast for Penetron USA. A further step in the continued ongoing expansion of the Penetron Technical and Customer Support team, this latest appointment focuses on the company’s strong growth across the Mideast region of the USA.
Businessretailtechinnovationhub.com

3D commerce startup Marxent adds to senior leadership team

Most recently part of Carvana's strategy team, Woiteshek has a background in private equity, growth capital, and corporate development. "3D has matured, consumer shopping behaviour has changed, and retailers are ready for a new approach to selling configured products,” says Beck Besecker, Marxent's CEO and Co-Founder. “Marxent's 3D applications are...
Businesscrowdfundinsider.com

Digital Transformation Enabler Mobiquity to Expand Operations into APAC Region, Appoints New VP of Business Development Financial Services

a full-service digital transformation service provider, revealed that it has expanded its operations into the Asia-Pacific. The company’s APAC expansion will be supported by the appointment of ex- Microsoft and IBM Director, Gustavo Quiroga, who will be serving as Vice President of Business Development Financial Services, APAC. The expansion...
BusinessPosted by
InsuranceNewsNet

Kin Insurance Bolster’s Leadership Team Amid Rapid Growth

CMO; Heidi Helfand , VP of Engineering Growth; Zachary Debelak. , Deputy General Counsel. Following a successful Series C funding round earlier, spreading further awareness around Kin will be a key component in the company's ongoing mission to aid homeowners in catastrophe-exposed regions. As the new CMO,. Victor Lee.
Atlanta, GAmetroatlantaceo.com

Simeio Amplifies Growth with New Atlanta Corporate Headquarters

Simeio, a global leader in Identity and Access Management (IAM), announced its new relocated headquarters in Alpharetta, Georgia, a fast-growing tech hub just north of the Atlanta metro. The new location is an exciting area in the country, with the right infrastructure to accommodate this fast-growing tech company. The new...
Marketsfleetequipmentmag.com

When will the strong commercial vehicle demand end?

Jason Morgan is the editor of Fleet Equipment. He has more than 15 years of B2B journalism experience covering the likes of trucking and construction equipment, real estate, movies and craft beer industries. When it comes to commercial vehicle demand, ACT Research has been on the record saying, “It doesn’t...
Real Estatempamag.com

AmeriSave Mortgage expands marketing leadership team

Following its major hiring push last year, AmeriSave Mortgage has announced further changes within its leadership team. Jonathan Beamer is taking on the new role of chief marketing officer. The industry expert will lead the company’s marketing team in promoting AmeriSave’s mortgage origination business. In addition to Beamer, AmeriSave has...
BusinessSHOOT Online

IPG names Mat Baxter CEO of Huge

Interpublic Group (NYSE: IPG) has appointed Mat Baxter as global CEO of Huge. Baxter will lead an organization of more than 1,200 people across a dozen markets and build on Huge’s strength as a global experience agency, rooted in user-centric digital design that delivers unified brand experiences across a range of emerging media channels.
BusinessComputer Weekly

Salomon selects on-demand GreenLake to support flexible business

Outdoor sports equipment manufacturer Salomon has selected HPE GreenLake to enable it to meet growing business demands and to help it achieve sustainability targets. Due to greater fluctuations in business demands that resulted from the impact of the pandemic, Salomon needed to scale up and down its technology environment to provide more resiliency, business flexibility, agility and cost efficiency. The company will be using HPE Synergy software-defined composable infrastructure and HPE Nimble Storage provided on-demand to improve cost management.
Environmentwastetodaymagazine.com

The challenges of strong rPET demand

Demand and pricing for a number of plastic scrap grades and recycled plastics have been increasing, fueled in part by reduced virgin supply arising from production issues. While a polyethylene terephthalate (PET) reprocessor based in the Midwest says the current situation is challenging, “it’s better than where we were three to four years ago,” when demand was uneven. She adds, “I welcome the challenges we have now.”
Cypress, TXDallas News

Cypress Waters company’s huge growth calls for headquarters move

An office tenant making a move at Cypress Waters isn’t going far. Omni Logistics just leased more than 52,000 square feet of office space in the mixed-use project at the northeast corner of LBJ Freeway and Belt Line Road. But the North Texas-based global shipping, warehousing and transportation firm is...
Businessfranchising.com

Taffer’s Tavern Hires Veteran Franchise Operations Executive To Support Nationwide Growth

Restaurant industry expert brings decades of experience to Jon Taffer’s innovative franchise concept. “As we continue to secure multi-unit franchise development agreements and prepare to open multiple Taffer’s Tavern locations across the country, it is the right time to bring a leader with George’s extensive operations experience, unique perspective and diverse skillset to the organization,” said Jon Taffer. “Taffer’s Tavern delivers an experience unlike any other in the restaurant industry and George’s passion for delivering best-in-class results makes him a key part of the brand’s future. I’ve known George for years and trust he is the right addition to our growing team.”
Sunrise, FLdigitaldealer.com

Global Software Provider Chetu Relocates Headquarters Amid Rapid Company Growth

Chetu, a leading provider of world-class software solutions, today announced the purchase of a new, 178,060 square-foot facility at Sawgrass International Corporate Park, and the upcoming relocation of its global headquarters to accommodate the company’s sustained growth. The purchase of this property is currently one of the largest commercial real estate purchases in the City of Sunrise, Florida’s history.
Industryhotelbusiness.com

Expansion Plan – New global franchising platform to accelerate Sonesta’s growth

Between acquiring RLH Corporation (RLHC), adding more than 200 properties to its brands from Service Properties Trust and launching two brands with Sonesta Select and Sonesta Simply Suites, Sonesta International Hotels Corporation has had a year of profound growth. Now it is poised to grow even more with the launch of a global franchising organization.
BusinessStreetInsider.com

Ford sees higher operating profit on strong vehicle demand

(Reuters) - Ford Motor Co said on Thursday it expected operating earnings in the second quarter to be better than its previous estimate, helped by higher demand for its pickup trucks and sports utility vehicles. Adjusted earnings before interest and taxes for the quarter will also be better than the...
Businessfranchising.com

The Patch Boys Franchise Experiencing Rapid Growth And Record Sales

New locations and national recognition among company milestones in first year as part of BELFOR Franchise Group. Since being acquired by BELFOR Franchise Group in June 2020, The Patch Boys has added 32 licenses nationwide. As the demand for the company's services – including drywall repair and installation, ceiling and plaster repair, popcorn ceiling removal and texture matching – significantly increased in the past year, The Patch Boys franchise network achieved record sales.
BusinessStamford Advocate

Velosio Strengthens its Executive Leadership Team to Support Growth

COLUMBUS, Ohio (PRWEB) June 15, 2021. Velosio, a technology partner specializing in business management solutions for small- and medium-sized companies and larger enterprises, today announced the expansion of its senior leadership team through both promotion and new team member acquisition. “We are fortunate to have a leadership team of this...