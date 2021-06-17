Ziebart Supports Strong Franchise Demand with Growth in World Headquarters Team

Leading Vehicle Care Provider Set Up for Strong Second Half with Two Additions to Support Staff. Tom Acosta has rejoined the team as Manager, Franchise Development. Tom was with Ziebart earlier in his career serving in both Operations and Franchise Development. Tom has spent most of his career in the automotive aftermarket industry, working with both franchisors and franchisees on growing their business. “We are excited to have Tom back at Ziebart International Corporation. Tom brings solid experience and a great skill set. He will be a great addition to the Franchise Development Department and Team Ziebart,” said Dan Baker, Executive Vice President, Ziebart International Corporation.