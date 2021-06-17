Franny's Westport Hosts Marketplace Event To Revive Small Businesses and Local Retail

How this hemp-wellness retailer is leading local efforts to revive retail in Westport’s historic Bedford Square. "Marketplace at Franny's of Westport was created to celebrate one year in business while elevating and empowering other local businesses and brand partners of Franny's. This pop-up experience will be the first of its kind as we show our appreciation to the Westport community, while transforming Church Lane into a modern day marketplace, embracing health and wellness for a family and pet friendly event," says Griff Conti, Owner of Franny’s of Westport.