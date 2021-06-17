Cancel
Two Warsaw Residents Injured in Benton County Crash

By Randy Kirby
KIX 105.7
KIX 105.7
 9 days ago
Two Warsaw residents were injured in a two-vehicle accident that occurred Tuesday evening in Benton County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that a westbound 2004 Ford Escape, driven by a 17-year-old male from Warsaw, was on Lost Valley Road, just west of Twin Hills Road at 6:10 p.m., when the vehicle crossed the center of the roadway and struck an eastbound 2005 Dodge Grand Caravan, driven by 37-year-old Jeffrey M. Pearson of Warsaw.

KIX 105.7

KIX 105.7

Sedalia, MO
105.7 KIX plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Sedalia, Missouri. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

